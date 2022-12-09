Viettel and UTL Group Sign Strategic Agreement on Comprehensive R&D and Deployment of 5G Network Infrastructure in India

Comprehensive cooperation on Research, Development and Manufacturing Make-in- India products in all layers of 5G Telecom Network Infrastructure.

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Viettel Group displayed new radars, drones and surveillance systems at The Vietnam International Defense Expo 2022, the first large-scale arms fair in Vietnam from December 8 to December 10, participated by over 170 military companies and businesses from 30 countries and territories.

Also at the event, Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation (Viettel High Tech) – the brand of Viettel Group and United Telecoms Group (UTL Group) have reached agreement on Strategic Agreement on Comprehensive R&D and 5G Telecom Network Infrastructure Development, Defence Products and Solutions for Indian and overseas markets. A contract providing Cell site and IP Router for Access, Aggregation, 5G Fronthaul and Backhaul, Broadband, Data Center, etc. was also signed in this event.

Viettel High Tech’s first equipment export contract is an important milestone affirming that Viettel’s 5G solution is ready for large-scale commercial deployment not only in Vietnam but also international markets with high potential like India.

UTL Group, 4 decades old, is not only known as market leader in number of Telecom products like DWDM, XGSPON, 4G/5G Smartphones, STB and Software Solutions and Services but also known for Co-WIN platform developed by one of its group companies Trigyn Technologies Limited; the organization is also a long-time partner of United Nations in area of technology solutions and present in 24 countries.

“After comprehensive assessment of R&D capability, large scale deployment experience and strategic vision, we are pleased to collaborate with Viettel High Tech as strategic partner to carry out R&D, manufacture and deploy 5G network infrastructure solutions in India,“ said Dr. Raja Mohan Rao, Chairman of UTL Group.

“2022 is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India (1972 – 2022). On the basis of promoting the relationship between Vietnam – India, we believe that the cooperation between Viettel High Tech and UTL Group will promote this relationship further,” shared Mr. Nguyen Vu Ha, CEO Viettel High Tech.

“5G pilot network is our starting point to participate in Indian market. With a population of 1.4 billion, India has attracted many leading technology corporations. Our ultimate goal is to facilitate Make-In-India products via cooperation in R&D and Manufacturing with prestigious Indian partner like UTL Group,“ Mr. Nguyen Vu. Ha said.

About Viettel High Tech

As the R&D arm of Viettel Group, Viettel High Tech develops full 5G network architecture including 5 layers: Service/App layers, Core layers, Transportation layers, Access layers, Devices; makes Vietnam one of the few countries that can produce 5G equipment. Collaboration with the leading partners is VHT’s strategy. With the desire to experiment, exchange knowledge, further develop diverse fields, VHT is moving to accompany the international high-tech community. Learn more about VHT on Website, LinkedIn and Fanpage.

About UTL Group

United Telecoms Group is a multi-industry business group developed nearly 40 years in India and one of the first mobile services company in India. UTL is present in more than 24 countries, across 4 continents. UTL Group’s R&D activities focus on telecom technology with leading position in every involved sectors.

