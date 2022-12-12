AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

AETOS Capital Group Wins 2022 Best Forex Broker in Asia by Traders Awards

PRNewswire December 12, 2022

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — AETOS Capital Group (AETOS) was awarded the Best Forex Broker in Asia 2022 by Traders Awards during the Traders Fair Ho Chi Minh Gala Night hosted by FINEXPO on December 10th, 2022.

AETOS Capital Group Logo

This year, over 288 financial companies were shortlisted for the award. The winner is selected based on the actual ratings from investors worldwide. With an open and transparent rating system, Traders Awards has enhanced its credibility and recognition in the industry. The Best Forex Broker in Asia Award recognizes and affirms AETOS’s outstanding services to its investors in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the trust it has garnered over the years.

With 15 years of industry experience, AETOS is cognizant of global market trends, and better positioned to understand the needs of investors in the Asia-Pacific region. In recent years, AETOS has successively launched trading tools such as PAMM, MAM, Virtual Private Server, AETOS APP, and Autochartist. Also, at the end of 2021, AETOS officially launched its independently developed Social Copy Trading System and offered to its clients as a complimentary service, which was welcomed by its clients in the Asia-Pacific region.

As a global-leading forex and CFDs online trading broker, AETOS has developed outstandingly despite the global economic uncertainty caused by the covid-19 crisis. As AETOS envisioned into the future, it will continue to uphold its core values of “Fairness, Efficiency & Intelligence.” With 15 years of experience in the financial industry, strong capital support, cutting-edge financial technology, and professional education resources, AETOS will continue to provide highly professional, transparent, and efficient industry-leading trading services for institutional and individual investors worldwide.

SOURCE AETOS Capital Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.