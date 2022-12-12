AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Tronsmart Launches Bang SE Party Speaker with 24 Hours of Fun Time

PRNewswire December 12, 2022

Features beat-driven light to flare up parties

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tronsmart inherited its reputation from party speakers, the exceptional Bang SE. Being a section of the Tronsmart Bang Series, Bang SE guarantees a 24-hour playtime with a splendid light show.

Tronsmart Bang Series

Tronsmart Bang Series has got an excellent hit on party speakers, which comes with models Bang, Bang Mini and the most attentive one, the Bang SE.

Tailored for outdoor scenarios, the Tronsmart Bang SE has got an impressive 40W bright stereo system output and a very reasonable weight of around 2kg. Thanks to its two 3.1-inch full-range driver units, it is packed with exceptional sound quality, presenting a loud & crisp sound.

To further expand the sound stage, Tronsmart’s Bluetooth speakers have SoundPulse, which intensifies the sounds reproduced and even brings a bass intensification algorithm that is made to pitch out punchy bass.

Enjoy all the Way

Want to spice up the party with a speaker that can transform the place into a dance floor? The Bang SE Speaker is here to do exactly that! Give life a soundtrack with the Bang SE, and when it is time to bring the fun, people have the sound and light show to get that party started. Built-in handle and detachable strap mean whatever the day has in store for them, people can take the Bang SE with them.

Portable Party Speaker for Indoors & Outdoors

Tronsmart innovated the design of its speaker series with the integration of portability, applicability & entertainment. Considering that, nothing is more suitable than Bang SE which got IPX6 Waterproof for protection against dust, spills or splashes. This means it can be used in dusty and humid environments without risk of damage.

Comes with a battery that promises up to 24 hours of playtime, the Bang SE also featured with power bank function to charge mobile phones. Furthermore, the stereo pairing makes it an excellent choice for a home audio system, delivering a louder & wider sound field.

The Bang SE 40W portable party speaker is already available with early-bird discount on Tronsmart website. For more details and the complete range of speakers, please visit its product page.

SOURCE Tronsmart

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.