AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Smooth operation seen in Astronergy Thailand factories

PRNewswire December 12, 2022

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Since the second phase project of Astronergy Thailand manufacturing base was put into operation, a total of three high-efficiency PERC+ PV cell lines have already been activated for mass production with a yearly output of 1.5GW.

An aerial photo captures the second phase factory of Astronergy Thailand manufacturing base.

Nowadays, Thailand’s manufacturing base is on its way to keep the smooth operation in production, process, management and personnel training for better development.

The rolling out of the first PV cell and the first PV module at the phase 2 Astronergy Thailand factory was in August this year, marking the full operation of the Astronergy manufacturing base second phase project with a yearly output of RMB 3 billion yuan.

After optimizations in the production process, factories in Thailand have successfully kept the yield rate of cell and module production to about 97%. According to the person in charge of factories, the daily production volume of each factory and workshop is estimated to hit a new high in December.

With 500 job opportunities for locals, Astronergy factories have also driven the development of the local PV industry’s upstream and downstream related, with good economic and social benefits.

And as an important overseas production base of Astronergy, the Thailand manufacturing base has achieved automation and informatization of the production system and has achieved industry leadership in all critical and essential links.

SOURCE Astronergy

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.