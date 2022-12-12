AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
YC Wong Joins YES as VP of Business Development, Asia Pacific

PRNewswire December 13, 2022

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences, and “More-than-Moore” applications, today announced that Yee Ching (YC) Wong has joined the company’s senior leadership team as Vice President of Business Development for the Asia Pacific region.

Mr. Wong, who is based in Singapore, assumes overall responsibility for driving product penetration and for increasing backlog and revenue in the region. He will work closely with YES’s Global Sales team to meet booking and revenue targets, expand the customer base, and address new opportunities.

Prior to joining YES, Mr. Wong spent six years as Senior Director of Product Marketing at Veeco SE Asia Pte. Ltd. In that role, he successfully managed the integration of the Ultratech and Veeco sales teams in the region and delivered exceptional results with major customers. His tenure at Ultratech began in 2004 as a Senior Sales Manager in Shanghai and rose through Sales positions of increasing responsibility in Taiwan, China, Korea, and Singapore to become Ultratech’s General Manager of Litho Sales in Asia.

“I am very pleased to welcome YC to the YES senior team,” said Alex Chow, President of YES Asia. “YC is a proven leader, and brings with him an impressive track record in the semiconductor capital equipment market. We expect his market understanding, business acumen, and well-honed teambuilding skills to serve him well in driving market share growth for YES in this dynamic region, and strengthening key customer relationships at the C-suite and SVP level.”

Mr. Wong holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Western Sydney, Australia, and an MBA from the National University of Singapore.

About YES

Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for enhancing surfaces and materials. The company’s product lines include thermal processing systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and wet process equipment used for the precise surface modification of semiconductor substrates, semiconductor and MEMS devices, LED displays, and biodevices. Customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies rely on YES systems to create and volume-produce innovative products in a wide range of markets. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit yieldengineering.com.

Media Contact

Victoria Barnes

Director of Communications

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.)

510-954-6723 direct

[email protected]

 

SOURCE Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.

