AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

TECNO Makes its Mark on the High-End Smartphone Market with the Launch of its Flagship PHANTOM X2 Series

PRNewswire December 12, 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO’s premium sub-brand, PHANTOM, launched its new flagship PHANTOM X2 Series, including the world’s first smartphone to feature a retractable portrait lens comparable to a professional camera. Unveiled at the TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2022 event in Dubai, the PHANTOM X2 series, which comprises PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G and PHANTOM X2 5G, marks the brand’s bold entrance into the high-end global smartphone market with a host of groundbreaking features and outstanding performance.

With a 65mm focal length, 2.5x optical zoom retractable portrait lens, the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G revolutionizes image-making in the smartphone industry. The innovative lens empowers users to capture portraits comparable to professional camera shots with just a pocket-sized device. Available in an Eco-Friendly Edition featuring a pioneering microfiber back cover made from recycled plastics, the X2 Pro 5G also raises the bar for sustainable design in the industry.

A milestone in the brand’s premium product offering, both the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G and the PHANTOM X2 5G are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 4nm chip. The series also features a unique unibody double-curved build and a 3.5D lunar crater design in three mysterious, space-inspired colors, resulting in an eye-catching look and a comfortable feel.

Speaking at the official global launch of the PHANTOM X2 Series in Dubai, Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO said: “TECNO has always been pushing to uncover the latest and best premium technologies. As PHANTOM’s new flagship smartphone, the PHANTOM X2 Series brings the PHANTOM brand to the high-end market with a pioneering spirit of innovation, inside and out.

Not only does the new series deliver world-leading technologies like the retractable portrait lens, but it also reflects the brand’s solicitude for environmental issues with the eco-friendly edition’s recycled back cover. Following the successes of the original PHANTOM X smartphone, the PHANTOM X2 Series takes premium experience to even greater heights.”

Availability

The PHANTOM X2 Series will be available to purchase from the end of December globally.

Marking TECNO’s entrance into the high-end smartphone market, the flagship PHANTOM X2 Series features advanced technological innovations and outstanding performance. Reflecting the bold and pioneering spirit of PHANTOM, the series delivers an unparalleled premium user experience for consumers across the world to enjoy.

 

SOURCE TECNO

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.