Savvycom Accelerates Digital Transformation, Debuts SavvyERP at VFTE 2022

PRNewswire December 12, 2022

The comprehensive, “Make in Vietnam” business management solution launches to broad acclaim

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Savvycom, JSC, unveiled its latest integrated, all-round solution SavvyERP at the 4th National Forum for Development of Digital Technology Businesses (VFTE) 2022, taking place on December 8 at Hanoi’s National Convention Center. Hosted by Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications, this year’s VFTE theme was “Sustainable growth and enhancement of Vietnam’s values in the global value chain,” and numerous government leaders and enterprises attended the forum to discover the various highlighted technology solutions.

Savvycom participated as one of three enterprises representing the Vietnam Information Technology Outsourcing Alliance (VNITO Alliance), a non-profit organization founded in 2016 with the mission to promote the country’s IT industry, connect Vietnamese enterprises with international and local counterparts (such as associations and organization), create a shared platform to foster IT industry talent, and form a bridge between IT enterprises and the country’s policymakers.

SavvyERP highly acclaimed at VFTE 2022

SavvyERP, Savvycom’s “Make in Vietnam” solution, received widespread praise for its effectiveness at solving the challenges discrete systems pose for business management — a major issue that enterprises across industries face as they embark on their digital transformation journey. With the goal of further accelerating business, SavvyERP was developed through rigorous research, testing, and continuous improvement.

Savvycom introduced SavvyERP to Deputy Prime Minister - Vu Duc Dam

From retail distribution to financial services, the solution benefits many industries by enabling companies to systematize and optimize processes when they expand their workforce rapidly. At the same time, SavvyERP helps improve work efficiency for managers and executives, empowering them with the reliable tools necessary for quick, high-confidence decision-making. 

With SavvyERP, Savvycom caters to the demands of each business, and the solution includes SavvyHRM, SavvyCRM, SavvyFI, and SavvyTimesheet. Currently, this solution has been launched for 3 years and has received a lot of trust and appreciation from businesses that are using it.

Savvycom strives to promote economic growth and digitization in Vietnam

The 4th National VFTE 2022, which features growing Vietnamese digital technology enterprises capable of going global, is a key part of the larger National Digital Transformation Program. This Program has two main goals: developing the three pillars of digital government, digital economy, and digital society; and through this contributing to Vietnam’s industrialization and modernization. By showcasing SavvyERP, Savvycom aspires to provide businesses with the most comprehensive management solution, thus contributing to Vietnam’s digital revolution.

Savvycom was founded to further integrate innovative technology into life

Central to the story of Savvycom is the phenomenal start-up journey of Ms. Dang Thanh Van, the company’s Founder and CEO, who had a vision to bring technology into all aspects of Vietnamese life and ignite the passion of younger generations in this field.

“For more than 13 years, Savvycom has been leading this space by staying true to our mission: to bring innovation technology into life by leveraging the IT workforce in Vietnam,” shared Mr. Nguyen Van Tue, Chief Technology Officer and Representative of Savvycom. “With a user-friendly interface and broad compatibility with third-party systems, SavvyERP will set the new standard for smart governance, all while ensuring cost effectiveness and support from a global team. As testament, our partners in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand have been empowered by our solutions, which are success stories that in turn inspire our whole team to continue creating more breakthrough solutions far into the future.”

With such dedication, determination, and expertise, many look forward to Savvycom’s future pioneering “Make in Vietnam” products and services, as the brand continues to help advance the knowledge economy of the country.

For more information about Savvycom: 

Website: https://savvycomsoftware.com

LinkedIn: https://lnkd.in/frPHehW

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Savvycom, JSC

