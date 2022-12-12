LONGi showcases Hi-MO 6 module at Cambodian exhibition

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi has participated at the Cambodia International Solar and Renewable Energy Exhibition (CAMSOLAR 2022) in the country’s capital city of Phnom Penh.

With the event marking the debut of the company’s Hi-MO 6 product in Southeast Asia, the LONGi booth was naturally the subject of significant attention. The Hi-MO 6 module, the first product to be exclusively designed for the DG market and with a maximum efficiency of 22.8% in mass production, is optimized in terms of low light performance, temperature coefficiency and power degradation and well suited for deployment in the region’s climatic conditions. It comes in four types – ‘Explorer’, ‘Scientist’, ‘Guardian’ and ‘Artist’ – to cover different user requirements and further underlines LONGi’s ongoing commitment to investment in technology R&D.

