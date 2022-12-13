AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CGTN: The Chinese are sharing their COVID experiences as policy optimized

PRNewswire December 13, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vincent Zhong is a Chinese digital gadget YouTuber with more than 372,000 followers. Aside from smartphones, earbuds and laptops, Zhong recently unboxed a special object: COVID-19.

“I’m screwed,” Zhong said in a video showing a positive COVID test result on December 2. “I want to share with you my experience with the virus and hopefully, you can learn more about it and get prepared.”

Zhong described his feelings during the first eight days after getting infected, saying the virus is “definitely more than a big flu” and can bring “serious trouble.”

The video is the most viewed one on Zhong’s channel for the last month, with more than 200,000 clicks and over 2,000 comments.

Zhong also posted the video on Bilibili, a Chinese-language YouTube alternative, attracting more than five million views and a fierce discussion among the over 18,000 comments.

“This is the new normal for us,” said the top comment, which got nearly 50,000 likes. “We are responsible for our own health.”

“The precondition is,” said another comment with 30,000 likes. “Zhong was a healthy adult with no underlying disease.”

Many online celebrities, health-oriented or not, are creating content about people catching COVID on Chinese platforms just like Zhong, as China optimized its control policy on the disease.

Founder of e-commerce website JD.com, Liu Qiangdong, recently shared his experiences in the internal network of the company, saying the disease is “less serious than common cold.” He also told the employees to not worry too much about COVID, which met with some criticism as many people on social media saying otherwise.

“It’s a good thing that many celebrities are sharing their thoughts,” said Zhang Wenhong, a Shanghai-based infectious disease expert with over four million followers on Weibo microblog. “This is a good way to ease the fear in the public.”

Zhang predicted that China must embrace a few spikes of infections, each weaker than the last, before the disease becomes a seasonal infectious disease.

Average internet users are also actively sharing their experiences of getting COVID and spreading tips to recover from the disease. Many people said the throat pain is bad, and antipyretic drugs can ease the fever.

In addition to celebrities and users, many government agencies are also spreading information about COVID, and how to regain health if infected.

Health officials are holding press conferences frequently to explain the current policies, which then get amplified by national media outlets.

“I bought more medicine after seeing your video,” a Bilibili user commented under Zhong’s video nine days after it’s posted. “The medicine helped a lot.”

Link: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-12/The-Chinese-are-sharing-their-COVID-experiences-as-policy-optimized-1fI1H68HSak/index.html

SOURCE CGTN

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.