INEOS Styrolution’s Luran S selected by BYD Auto for rear spoiler application

Luran ® S SPF 30 selected for use in BYD Auto’s Dolphin EV model

Combination of excellent UV resistance, lasting premium paint-free, high gloss appearance with good dimensional stability, making it an ideal polymer for rear spoiler application

SHANGHAI, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, announced today that its Luran S SPF 30 grade has been selected by BYD Auto, for its Dolphin electric vehicle (EV) model, launched in August 2021. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of the public-listed Chinese multinational manufacturer BYD Company.

Luran® S is INEOS Styrolution’s acrylonitrile styrene acrylate copolymer (ASA) brand, boasting superior weathering, impact and chemical resistance when compared with other polymers. We offer the broadest portfolio of ASA products in the automotive industry with standard and customized products to meet the rigorous demands of the market. Products can be formulated with enhanced UV stability, such as SPF 30, to further increase protection from UV exposure. Luran S also offers excellent design flexibility due to its colorability and dimensional stability. In addition, the material provides good surface adhesion, making it possible for car manufacturers to overlay the Luran S substrate with a hot-stamped foil for decorative features on exterior parts, such as front grilles.

“Our Automotive customers, including BYD Auto, require styrenic polymers that offer greater design flexibility, enhanced material performance and premium paint-free, making our Luran S the ideal polymer for these exterior applications”, says Sungbeom Park, Director, Asia Pacific Regional Industry Lead, Automotive, INEOS Styrolution.

