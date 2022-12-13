Cobo Collaborates with MetaMask Institutional and Gnosis Safe To Release ‘Evolution’, a Soulbound NFT Project

‘Evolution’ is a soulbound NFT that will be bound to your wallet address forever

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cobo , Asia Pacific’s largest digital asset custodian and blockchain technology provider, is commemorating its 5th anniversary by inking a new NFT project, ‘Evolution’, with MetaMask Institutional , an institution-compliant version of MetaMask Wallet, and Gnosis Safe , a community/DAO-driven multi-sig smart contract wallet.

“We are excited to launch Evolution, the first soulbound NFT with MetaMask Institutional and Gnosis Safe, to our exclusive community. With each organization having their speciality, it makes this project a compelling first step towards deepening relationships and producing future collaborations to distribute exclusive community benefits to users in the know” said Changhao, the CTO and Co-Founder of Cobo.

With MetaMask Institutional’s reputation for providing efficient DeFi access for crypto funds, market makers, trading desks, and DAOs, Gnosis Safe’s ability to develop flexible multi-sig solutions through smart contracts, and Cobo’s positioning as the world’s only omni-custodian provider with both HSM and MPC technology, institutions in their ecosystem can safely access all of web 3.0 without the fear of being compromised.

“Soulbound NFTs are a great way to prove identities and certifications. It has countless possibilities as compared to a tradeable NFT at the moment and Gnosis Safe is excited to work with Cobo in creating its first Soulbound NFT” said Jorge Selva, the Growth Lead at Gnosis Safe.

Soulbound tokens are able to form an entirely different purpose. Instead of having a token that can be traded to different wallets, Soulbound NFTs have no intrinsic monetary value but helps create a personal identity that will, in turn, allow users to be recognised for their assets and achievements. It also enables organisations to create long-term bonds with their clients.

“The MMI-Cobo Solution is already live and being used by customers with various NFT-related uses. We are tremendously excited about the partnership with Cobo. Evolution is a great example of harnessing the power of community and the development of a multi-faceted community engagement that transcends traditional digital and analogue channels”, added Liz Mathew, Head of Growth & Partnerships for Metamask Institutional.

Evolution is a soulbound token that will be permanently bound to the owner’s wallet address along with its exclusive utilities and access. The token includes two time-based rewards that will release a specific gift related to MetaMask Institutional and Gnosis Safe during the first three days. Owners of the NFT will also be able to receive an exclusive quarterly research report that includes DeFi strategies, trends and opportunities in the market done by award-winning researchers, and the security and investment team in Cobo, and gain exclusive access to various in-person and online masterminds and events.

Citing Cobo’s growth in the past five years, the company is looking to reward its clients, staff, and VIPs who have been through countless journeys with Cobo. Each and every of the 1,000 Evolution Soulbound tokens will be distributed towards institutions, HNWIs (High Net Worth Individuals), and the partners of Cobo, MetaMask Institutional, and Gnosis Safe.

About Cobo

Cobo is APAC’s largest digital asset custodian and blockchain technology provider, based in Singapore. As the world’s only internationally licensed, Omni-custody provider, we cover the entire spectrum from HSM-based centralized custody, MPC-based co-managed custody, and smart contract-based decentralised custody (with DeFi access) to dedicated blockchain-based, fully decentralised self-custody for clients of all types. Trusted by over 500+ institutional users to protect their crypto and enable value exchange with the wider ecosystem, Cobo inspires confidence in digital asset ownership by enabling safe and efficient management of digital assets and interactions with Web 3.0.

Cobo is SOC 2 Type I certified and licensed in the US, Hong Kong and Lithuania. Cobo also received provisional approval for Virtual Asset License from VARA in Dubai and is currently obtaining licences in Singapore

About Consensys

ConsenSys is a leading Ethereum and decentralised protocols software company. Consensys enables developers, enterprises, and people worldwide to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure, and access the decentralised web. Consensys’s product suite, composed of MetaMask Institutional, Infura, Quorum, CodeFi, MetaMask, Truffle, Diligence and our NFT platform, serves millions of users, supports billions of blockchain-based queries for our clients, and has handled billions of dollars in digital assets.

