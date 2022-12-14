AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
TENCEL(TM) and RCGD Global bring eco-couture to the spotlight at the US and UK premieres of “AVATAR: The Way of Water”

PRNewswire December 14, 2022

LENZING, Austria, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TENCEL™ joined forces with RCGD Global once again to spotlight eco-couture on the red carpet of the “AVATAR: The Way of Water” premiere. Dressed in bespoke outfits and carrying items made from TENCEL™ branded fibers and TENCEL™ LUXE filament yarn, Zoe Saldaña, Henry Cavill, Suzy Amis Cameron and James Cameron represented RCGD Global on the red carpet, following the organization’s newly launched sustainable style guide.

“TENCEL™ has a long-standing partnership with RCGD Global to promote eco-couture at the Oscars. We are proud to extend the collaboration to other red carpets and further promote the adoption of sustainable materials in luxury fashion and beyond. Red carpet events not only reach a wider audience, they are also great platforms to demonstrate that fashion can be sustainable. Through leading by example, we can propel the fashion and textile industry towards a more sustainable and circular future,” said Harold Weghorst, Global Vice President of Marketing and Branding at Lenzing AG.

‘We are once again delighted to collaborate with TENCEL™️ on another momentous occasion for RCGD Global. Avatar II is a film close to our hearts and one with such an important sustainable message. For our first ever red-carpet moment beyond the Oscars, we wanted to shine a light on fabric innovations and showcase eco-conscious fashion in a way the mirrored the films core theme,” said Samata Pattinson, CEO at RCGD Global.

In Los Angeles, leading actress Zoe Saldaña supported the initiative by carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch bag lined with a fabric made of biodegradable TENCEL™ fibers. The bag’s lining was in a shade of blue that plays homage to Avatar. At the same event, British actor Henry Cavill wore a double-breasted coat with peak lapel and straight pockets, created by Huntsman using TENCEL™ branded lyocell fibers.

Earlier in London, James Cameron wore a timeless Huntsman tuxedo, while Suzy Amis Cameron stunned in an eco-responsible custom-made Vivienne Westwood gown. Both outfits are made from luxurious fabrics that featured TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers.

RCGD Global and TENCEL™ continue their partnership to showcase occasionwear made of botanic materials or recycled materials to drive circularity. To qualify as an RCGD Global eco-conscious garment, each piece must be made from organic, recycled or repurposed materials. Derived from sustainably sourced wood, TENCEL™ fibers and TENCEL™ LUXE filament are biodegradable and compostable, and produced in an award-winning closed-loop process that has very low environmental impact. TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers are known to have a luxurious sheen, soft, and breathable, ensuring long-lasting comfort. TENCEL™ LUXE Lyocell filament, a botanic alternative to silk, is highly versatile and can be woven into fabrics with liquid-like drape and highly flattering silhouette.

SOURCE TENCEL

