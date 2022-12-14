AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sharing new opportunities in the digital economy – LianLian DigiTech appeared at the First Global Digital Trade Expo

PRNewswire December 14, 2022

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On Dec 11, the first Global Digital Trade Expo (DTC) officially opened in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. LianLian DigiTech Co., Ltd. as an elite partner of DTC, was invited to participate in the conference and made an amazing appearance with its global payment and clearing services. Through on-site explanation, human-computer interaction device, multimedia, graphic display board and other forms, it showed the audience the achievements and new developments of one-stop cross-border service solutions, industrial digital service solutions, e-CNY, bank card clearing business and other aspects. Meanwhile, LianLian DigiTech was successfully selected as a significant result of DTC, which fully reflects the corporate image of an excellent practitioner of digital economy.

On the occasion of the trade Fair,  LianLian DigiTech also arranged abundant interactive activities at the booth site. LianLian DigiTech’s platform has created an exclusive “LianLian Cross-border Service Festival” for cross-border merchants, helping cross-border sellers to pay successfully through multiple benefits. In addition, the work-card digitalization and the employee identity integration solution—”super work-card” were officially released, boosting the digital upgrade of enterprise staff services. At the same time, LianLian DigiTech also set up an intelligent terminal device that can accept e-CNY in the exhibition area, so that the audience can deeply experience the functions of buying coffee or milk tea with e-CNY, which fully shows the new consumption scenario.

SOURCE LianLian DigiTech Co.,Ltd.

