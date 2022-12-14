AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Harbin, a UNESCO City of Music

PRNewswire December 14, 2022

HARBIN, China, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As this winter’s ice and snow festival is around the corner, the century-old Harbin Symphony Orchestra and Harbin Ballet have produced a large number of excellent plays to welcome this festival.

Harbin has been dubbed the “City of Music” by UNESCO, for good reason. Having developed for a century, music has become a unique icon of the city, where eastern and western music cultures meet and interact. Harbin is the venue of the China-Harbin Summer Concert, the longest-running musical event in China.

With the opening of Harbin as a commercial port and inflow of foreign immigrants in history, Western music was brought to this city and took root here. After the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Harbin has been leading the country in terms of music depending on its rich cultural deposits and solid industrial foundation. Harbin’s music development also enjoys wide public support covering government agencies, factories and schools. Good singers and dancers can be found everywhere among ordinary people. Harbin is home to a large number of famous musicians whose names are remembered across the country, such as Jin Tielin, Li Shuangjiang, Fu Gengchen, Liu Xijin and Li Jian.

Over the years, Harbin’s music performing market has been flourishing, with an endless stream of original musicals, classical operas, and concerts of works of northern minorities. Artists from troupes and universities have performed in Harbin Concert Hall, Harbin Old Synagogue Concert Hall and other performance venues all the year round. At the same time, folk art groups are becoming increasingly active. Music groups formed by college students, professional musicians or music lovers are active on the campus stage, in various performance venues, and in the streets and lanes of Harbin.

Today, citizens and tourists can enjoy operas, dance dramas and ballet in Harbin Grand Theater, the top concert hall in China. At the Old Street Concert, the Modern Hotel Balcony Concert and the Central Street Music Tour, they can experience the open-air street culture with the most distinctive Harbin features. If you want to experience more diversified music art forms, you can also go to the New Harbin Concert Hall, Harbin Old Synagogue Concert Hall, Harbin Oriental Bolshoi Theatre, Sun Island Russian-style Town and Volga Manor, etc. It’s not easy to find a peer of Harbin in terms of music across the country. It does deserve the title of “City of Music”.

SOURCE Information Office of the Municipal Government of Harbin

