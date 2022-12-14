ClimeCo’s “A Plastic-Free Coastline” Wins 2022 Drum Award in B2B for Good Category

The global awards program recognizes a film that brings coastal awareness to the B2B world

BOYERTOWN, Pa., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A ClimeCo campaign bringing coastal awareness to the B2B world was recently honored with a 2022 Drum Award in the B2B for Good category. The global awards program recognizes best practices, companies, and people within the marketing and communications industry.

Created and produced by marketing agency Cargo, “A Plastic-Free Coastline” is an impactful video featuring the ugliness of plastic waste and the beauty of ClimeCo’s efforts by highlighting the environmental and economic benefits of its plastic programs.

The core of ClimeCo’s business is to positively impact the world through advising and solving environmental challenges with innovative, market-based solutions. The video helps ClimeCo bring awareness to big brands looking to promote positive change while empowering ClimeCo to achieve its goal of removing 100,000 tons of plastic pollution from the environment by 2030 through plastic credit funding.

“At ClimeCo, we live by the phrase of making a difference today for a better world tomorrow, and it’s an honor for our mission to be recognized in such a meaningful way,” said Nancy Fuchs Marshall, ClimeCo’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We thank TONTOTON and Conceptos Plasticos for partnering with us on our plastic removal efforts – and are excited to be part of the incredible global momentum in this space.”

