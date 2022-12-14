AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

ClimeCo’s “A Plastic-Free Coastline” Wins 2022 Drum Award in B2B for Good Category

PRNewswire December 15, 2022

The global awards program recognizes a film that brings coastal awareness to the B2B world 

BOYERTOWN, Pa., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A ClimeCo campaign bringing coastal awareness to the B2B world was recently honored with a 2022 Drum Award in the B2B for Good category. The global awards program recognizes best practices, companies, and people within the marketing and communications industry.

“A Plastic-Free Coastline”

Created and produced by marketing agency Cargo, “A Plastic-Free Coastline” is an impactful video featuring the ugliness of plastic waste and the beauty of ClimeCo’s efforts by highlighting the environmental and economic benefits of its plastic programs. 

The core of ClimeCo’s business is to positively impact the world through advising and solving environmental challenges with innovative, market-based solutions. The video helps ClimeCo bring awareness to big brands looking to promote positive change while empowering ClimeCo to achieve its goal of removing 100,000 tons of plastic pollution from the environment by 2030 through plastic credit funding. 

“At ClimeCo, we live by the phrase of making a difference today for a better world tomorrow, and it’s an honor for our mission to be recognized in such a meaningful way,” said Nancy Fuchs Marshall, ClimeCo’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We thank TONTOTON and Conceptos Plasticos for partnering with us on our plastic removal efforts – and are excited to be part of the incredible global momentum in this space.” 

About The Drum

The Drum is a leading global publisher for the marketing and media industries. Online at thedrum.com.

About Cargo

Founded in 2006, Cargo is a global, data-driven, B2SB (Business to Small Business) Marketing agency that delivers strategic marketing solutions and services. Online at thecargoagency.com. 

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is a respected global advisor, transaction facilitator, trader, and developer of environmental commodity market products and related solutions. We specialize in voluntary carbon, regulated carbon, renewable energy credits, plastics credits, and regional criteria pollutant trading programs.  Complementing these programs is a team of professionals skilled in providing sustainability program management solutions and developing and financing of GHG abatement and mitigation systems.

For more information or to discuss how ClimeCo can drive value for your organization, contact us at 484.415.0501, [email protected], or through our website climeco.com. Be sure to follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using our handle, @ClimeCo.

ClimeCo is a leader in the management and development of environmental commodities. We combine unrivaled commodity market expertise with engineering and environmental assessment, permitting and transaction structuring to help clients maximize their environmental assets and minimize their regulatory costs.

SOURCE ClimeCo

