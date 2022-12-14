AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Another very successful year for the ZEISS Group

PRNewswire December 14, 2022

Significant revenue growth of 8.8 billion euros despite challenging geopolitical and economic conditions – EBIT at 1.6 billion euros (up 109 million euros compared to the prior year). The ZEISS Group once again significantly surpassed the strong prior-year level.

  • All four ZEISS segments have shown double-digit percentage growth
  • Focused investment strategy with high expenditure on research and development (13% of revenue)
  • Headcount rises by 10% to 38,770

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, Dec.14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The ZEISS Group achieved significant growth across all segments despite challenging geopolitical and economic conditions. Revenue rose by 16% to 8.8 billion euros, surpassing over 8 billion euros for the first time (prior year: 7.5 billion euros) in fiscal year 2021/22 (end of reporting period: 30 September 2022). Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) also achieved a new peak, reaching 1.6 billion euros (prior year: 1.5 billion euros). The ZEISS Group increased orders significantly by 19% to a new record level of 10.7 billion euros (prior year: 9.0 billion euros).

“The past year was certainly very difficult and challenging in many places due to the geopolitical conditions. Nevertheless, we can look back on another successful fiscal year with a high degree of economic satisfaction,” said Dr. Karl Lamprecht, President and CEO of ZEISS. “For the first time in our history our annual revenue has exceeded the threshold of 8 billion euros. All four ZEISS segments and more than 38,000 employees have contributed to this. We are growing and at the same time investing in the future worldwide. The success shows that we are on the right track with our strategy focused on megatrends.”

