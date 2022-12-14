AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Introducing Kapsul ATLAS protective athletic gear

PRNewswire December 15, 2022

With revolutionary Dynamic Neck Stabilization Technology

The biomechanically-tested neck protective shirts empower every athlete to do what they love for longer—no matter their age or skill level.

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Kapsul Tech Corp. today announced the Kapsul ATLAS, a lightweight and flexible shirt with a protective collar designed to support athletes’ necks without compromising their performance.

Kapsul ATLAS fills the gap in protective gear between the torso and head with technology built on industry-leading research into neck biomechanics. Kapsul’s Built-in Dynamic Neck Stabilization Technology provides neck support and stabilization without impacting an athlete’s range of motion or mobility by dissipating forces during play to help mitigate the risk of injury, pain or strain.

The neck plays a critical role in athletic performance and Kapsul’s proprietary technology is built on years of research with athletes of all ages and skill levels in multiple sports. While neck support and protection is crucial for all athletes, Kapsul’s research also identified two groups that strongly benefit from additional protection— younger athletes whose muscles and bones are still developing and female athletes who typically have longer necks with lower muscle density,

Throughout their careers, athletes experience repetitive G forces that can cause force and fatigue damage to the muscles and tissues of the neck. The average G force of an airplane takeoff is 0.4G—the average hit in football is 103 Gs. In addition to mitigating these forces, Kapsul ATLAS can also reduce muscle fatigue and fatigue-related injuries, which empowers athletes to play and train longer.

“Kapsul ATLAS is the culmination of years of innovation, design and testing, with some of the world’s top athletes and government funded military research. Our team is excited to unveil this new model of protection and performance to the world of sports, power sports, safety and service,” said Dr. Daryl Sherman, CEO, Kapsul Tech Corp. “The neck is the perfect starting point to demonstrate this new model that supports joints through a full range of motion without performance deficit.” Dr. Daryl Sherman, CEO, Kapsul Tech Corp.

Bringing the Kapsul ATLAS to market required new testing methods since research on neck performance in sports lags behind other body parts. Kapsul conducted joint research with the Canadian Military and the University of Waterloo creating an FEM (Finite Element Model) using the Global Human Models Consortium. The GHMC is a clinically validated model that responds to forces in the same way the human body does. Unlike commonly used test dummies, this allows for an unprecedented level of detail, taking into consideration: soft tissue, skeletal structure, musculature and fluids during imposed forces. This is the form of testing also used by many major car manufactures.

The Kapsul ATLAS is available in men’s, women’s, and junior sizes and is available for purchase starting at USD 79.99. For more information, please visit kapsultech.com.

About Kapsul

Kapsul is a design and technology company obsessed with the neck, neck protection, and its importance to all athletes. We’re a passionate team dedicated to advancing the science of protection. We’re here for athletes, of all kinds, at all levels — to empower them to do what they love for longer.

Kapsul™️ Tech Corp Logo

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T68ZCE96c60

SOURCE Kapsul

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.