Siemens Earns the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Company of the Year Award for Its Pioneering Approach in the Data Center Industry

Siemens delivers a cost-effective and scalable ecosystem that significantly improves data center operators’ performance.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Based on its recent analysis of the workforce engagement and intelligent automation industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Siemens with the 2022 Company of the Year Award for its innovative and leading approach in the data center industry. By tracking, analyzing, and understanding market mega trends, Siemens capitalizes on market opportunities and keeps innovating to influence future developments in the data center industry.

This forward-thinking spirit has led Siemens to position itself as one of the most technologically innovative companies in the sector, and its products are a step ahead in the industry’s technology. For example, Siemens’s Integrated Data Centre Management Suite (IDCMS) provides a highly comprehensive approach to data center infrastructure management that decreases human error and prevents unplanned downtime in data centers.

“The foundational element of the company’s innovation strategy is creating value through addressing unmet and underserved market needs. This has served as a catalyst for the company’s excellence in the data center industry where its products and solutions offer high levels of uptime, efficiency, scalability, and cost savings,” said Gautham Gnanajothi, global vice president of research at Frost & Sullivan. “By deploying Siemens products, data centers across the world have gained a competitive advantage in all aspects of electrification and automation. The company has time and again proven its mettle by raising the bar higher every time and developing products and solutions that address customer pain points and frustrations.”

Siemens’s excellence is also founded on its core philosophy of empowering its customers with absolute control over the data center’s management. For this reason, the company relies on futuristic technologies to pinpoint the specific needs of data centers with highly innovative products that optimize airflow patterns.

“Siemens’s White Space Cooling Optimization (WSCO) solution is a perfect example to demonstrate its excellence in translating megatrends into meaningful and impactful products and solutions. This highly innovative and path-breaking solution leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to optimize data center cooling to unprecedented levels in real time,” noted Gnanajothi. “To enhance the customer ownership experience, Siemens integrates its core values into its decision-making process. The values are comprised of ethical accountability, work excellence, and innovation. With such a resilient value system, Siemens has achieved long-lasting success and growth, setting an example to numerous businesses in the data center industry today.”

As a result, Siemens’s innovative solutions (e.g., WSCO) are strengthening the overall credibility of AI to optimize performance for data center operators. This understanding enables Siemens to set up a solid product positioning strategy by focusing on key elements, such as lifecycle performance and cost efficiency.

“As a critical component of global digital infrastructure, it’s imperative that we continue to optimize the way we design, build and operate data centers,” said Giuseppe Leto, Global Portfolio Manager for Data Centers at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “By applying technology with purpose we can ensure greater reliability, uptime and utilization, while also meeting ever more stringent sustainability targets throughout the lifecycle of a data center. We’re delighted to have been recognized for our innovative work in this industry.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

To download the full report, visit here.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 1.210.247.3823

E: [email protected]

About Siemens

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company had around 311,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Contact:

Michael Palmer

P: +971 55 200 3873

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan