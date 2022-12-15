Bioved Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces the results of its Phase III Randomized Clinical Trial in Moderate Covid-19 with Artovid-20®, a natural plant-based oral product

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Published Nov 25, 2022 in the highly respected peer-reviewed journal Phytotherapy Research, results show statistically significant reduction in duration of illness and severity scores of the symptoms associated with Covid-19. In addition, statistical significance was seen in alleviation of symptoms such as taste and smell from Day 5. Most importantly, there was statistical significance in reduction of Interleukin-6, the key biomarker that is the predictor of immune dysregulation, acute respiratory distress, mortality and Long-COVID. A further subset analysis showed adjunctive effects with standard of care with Remdesivir. The full article can be read at: Chitre, D., Nadkarni, S., Jagtap, N., Tulle, R., Gitte, A., Rahate, P., Chaskar, S., & Dey, D. (2022). Phase III randomized clinical trial of BV-4051, an Ayurvedic polyherbal formulation in moderate SARS-CoV-2 infections and its impact on inflammatory biomarkers. Phytotherapy Research, 1–10. https://doi.org/10.1002/ptr.7683.

“We are very encouraged by the results of our study,” said the CEO, Deepa Chitre, MD. She further said that Artovid-20® is one of the most scientifically validated products from the science of Ayurveda. Bioved has a proprietary and US patented method of extraction of natural plants. Rapid testing and full pre-clinical development is conducted at the Company’s subsidiary in Pune, India. “We have US FDA registered and audited Laboratories in India,” said Dr Chitre. Artovid-20® has undergone extensive toxicity studies to prove that it is safe. With the recent results of this double-blind placebo-controlled multi-center study, there is potential that this product can be used as an immuno-modulator to help other viral infections, and for Long-COVID.

Bioved is headquartered in San Jose, California with subsidiaries in Pune, India and Hanoi, Vietnam. “We have a very robust Discovery Platform for safe and effective, natural plant-based nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and OTC products from the Science of Ayurveda. Our products are marketed in several countries in Asia-Pacific and in the US. Our desire is to make Artovid-20® tablets available to the masses, especially of developing nations who have and are still suffering from the challenges of Covid-19.” As a minority woman-owned business, Dr Chitre takes pride in the science and quality control that Bioved puts into every product.

More information about the Company and its products can be obtained at www.bioved.com. For distribution and other enquiries please write to [email protected] .

SOURCE Bioved Pharmaceuticals, Inc.