TECNO and portrait photographer Rankin, Make Every PHANTOM X2 User a Master of Photography

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets globally, has just launched its new flagship — PHANTOM X2 Series at its flagship product launch event in Dubai. PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G features pioneering retractable portrait lens, a groundbreaking imaging innovation to empower users to create studio-quality portraits entirely on the device.

TECNO has announced its partnership with portrait photographer, Rankin, who has created a series of pioneering portraits shots through the lens of PHANTOM X2 5G Pro and masterminded the phone’s ‘Master Filters’, unveiling the premium offerings brought by the camera lens innovation.

An iconic portrait photographer, Rankin’s rule-breaking attitude and connection with his subjects, creates an outstanding sense of individuality and personality. Rankin’s work is synonymous with fearless creativity and an innovative approach to image-making. His imagination and ambition resonate strongly with TECNO’s brand essence, “Stop At Nothing”, making Rankin the perfect consultant for the phone.

“The tech involved with this phone is extraordinary,” said Rankin, “It’s not just about taking good images quickly anymore, it’s about creating something visually stunning that we can be really creative with. That’s the beauty of how photography is evolving. The great thing about the PHANTOM X2 is that it is the ideal portable mobile tool to take beautiful portraits.”

Rankin shot a series of stunning portraits, with the retractable portrait lens, highlight larger-than-life feature details with a Picasso-esque style, while dramatically-lit shots showcase the phone’s Super Night mode capabilities. The shooting process was also captured in a behind the scene video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7h0ODvN6yc&t=5s

As well as producing the pioneering portraits, Rankin masterminded the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G’s “Master Filters”, a series of preset photo filters designed specifically to enhance portraits shot with the phone, allowing every user to capture breathtaking images.

The collaboration between Rankin and PHANTOM X2 incorporates art, culture and technology to enable every user to become a master of capturing the magic moments in their lives.

