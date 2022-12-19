AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Marine Online: The number of existing oil tankers changing hands soars

PRNewswire December 19, 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Zhoushan, China-based ship owner Zhejiang Guanghui Marine Shipping Co., Ltd. recently sold a 9-year-old 7,000 DWT product oil tanker to an anonymous buyer from Singapore for US$7.19 million, far higher than the market valuation in the mid-2022, a successful deal made possible with the one-stop maritime eCommerce platform – Marine Online. Sources have said that the company plans to sell an additional seven of its 7,000 DWT product oil tankers in the near future.

In the first nine months of 2022, the number of used vessels changing hands grew exceptionally. According to publicly available data, almost 1,000 vessels found a buyer during the period, including 525 oil tankers. The trading volume of oil tankers grew nearly 40% in the third quarter when compared to the first three months.

The oil tanker market witnessed an exceptional spurt in growth during the second quarter, largely due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Data from shipping and trade data and intelligence provider Clarksons Research shows that the average lightweight tanker earnings rose to a record single-month high of US$49,685/day in June 2022.

In addition, the number of existing tankers with new owners increased by 40% in the month with the transaction price reaching a 10-year high. Vessel brokerage firm Intermodal highlighted in its latest weekly report that the variety of vessels changing hands during this year’s first three quarters of 2022 also expanded to include 1,050-1,100 oil tankers and bulk carriers, totaling almost 85 million DWTs.

Nearly 525 oil tankers and 550 bulk carriers found new owners during the first nine months of the year. When compared with the first quarter, the trading volume of oil tankers in the third quarter increased significantly by some 40%, while that of bulk carriers decreased by almost 30%.

Intermodal broker Mohamed Rabie indicated that the fluctuation in the types of vessels seeking new owners reflected the increased interest among owners in acquiring oil tankers. The ongoing global energy crisis, energy shortages in the European market and the upcoming EU ban on imports of Russian crude oil are leading to the average length of an oil tanker’s voyage jumping rather significantly.

Some oil tanker companies said that with the soaring freight rates to transport the fuel, the price of used tankers has risen sharply over the recent six months. In terms of percentage, the growth was the highest seen over the last decade. Since the end of March, the benchmark price of a 47,000 DWT MR ship built 15 years ago has increased by almost 70%. The rising price of second hand oil tankers is supported by the strong tanker shipping market, which is driven by the higher needs for vessels due to the RussiaUkraine conflict.

About Marine Online (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Marine Online is the world’s first one-stop integrated platform specialising in maritime services for the global market. Launched in 2019, it has provided various maritime services through its revolutionary A.I and Big Data enabled platform to regional ship and cargo owners. With its portfolio of 8 major services – bunkering, chartering, crewing, port agency, ship supply, ship for sale, marine and technical services, plus features such as Marine Credit, Global Shipowners Alliance and Authorised Service Provider networks open for registration at Marine Online shapes the future of maritime by using cutting edge technology to create business opportunities and connections. For more information, visit marineonline.com

For media queries, please contact:
Contact : +65 3138 5333  
Email : [email protected]

 

SOURCE Marine Online (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.