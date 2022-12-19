AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Monopoly Dreams(TM) and Novelte Robotics Join Forces to Pamper Visitors with Interactive Information & Tour Guide Service – RoboButler

PRNewswire December 19, 2022

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —  Keeping pace with the World’s innovation trend, Monopoly Dreams Hong KongTM and Novelte Robotics join forces to pamper visitors with interactive Information and tour-guide service “RoboButler” nicknamed GB1. As Monopoly Dreams’ frontline ambassador, GB1 is capable of working uninterruptedly during opening hours everyday, providing visitors with friendly and caring services at various attraction sites inside the theme hall: receptionist at the Entrance, tour-guide leading visitors to various facilities, and on stand-by interactive mode offering information to enquiring visitors, etc.

GB1 is configured with a 14″ high-resolution touch screen (1920 pixels x 1080 pixels) interactive interface. Its 1-metre tall robot trunk is capable of climbing slopes of up to 7°. Adapted with 6 loudspeakers located at different parts of the body, enabling GB1’s friendly information and greetings to be heard by visitors from different angles and spots. Moreover, the 10.4 Ah lithium battery capacity empowers the RoboButler to provide long-lasting service to clients as needed.

In addition to enhancing more fun and caring services to visitors at Monopoly Dreams Hong KongTM, RoboButler will also help to reduce labour cost and improve the operational efficiency of the facility. Moreover, staff work spirit will also be heightened by relieving the repetitive routine workload to the RoboButler. Furthermore, GB1 can also be programmed to perform remote patrol at various sites to provide security check service, rendering it a real butler in deed as well as in name.

About MONOPOLY DREAMS HONG KONGTM

Monopoly Dreams Hong KongTM is the first MONOPOLY-themed attraction in the world, as well as a brand-new tourist attraction in Hong Kong. It is located at the most popular tourist spot – the Peak, which is the most expensive title deed and the supreme “king of property” in the MONOPOLY Hong Kong Edition. MONOPOLY classical elements like Train Station, Water Supply, Ultimate Banking will be ready to give visitors the best MONOPOLY experience. Everyone can try their luck and pursue their dreams in MONOPOLY DREAMSTM. Let’s Own It All together.

For more details and information, please visit the website of Monopoly DreamsTM : www.monopolydreams.com 

SOURCE Monopoly Dreams

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

