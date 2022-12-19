AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

IESF Concludes Largest and Most Diverse World Esports Championships

PRNewswire December 19, 2022

BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The International Esports Federation (IESF) concluded the 2022 World Esports Championships after ten days of thrilling competition, interactive programming and a spectacular Closing Ceremony in Bali.

IESF 2022 World Esports Championships Medal Ceremony in Bali.

Over 600 athletes representing 105 countries competed at the WE Championships, the most nationalities ever represented in an esports tournament. The record $500,000 prize pool was split among the winners of six games: CS:GO, Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, eFootball 2023, Tekken 7 and PUBG Mobile. Host nation Indonesia won an unprecedented three of the seven games and was crowned the World Esports Champion.

IESF President Vlad Marinescu presented Indonesia with the WE Championships trophy and said: “Congratulations to Indonesia for becoming the World Esports Champion and to all of our medalists. We are extremely grateful to our hospitable host city Bali for sharing IESF’s values of respect, friendship and unity and supporting our mission to unite, support, and empower the international esports ecosystem. Esports’ growth is unparalleled; together, we have broken barriers and made history!”

Indonesia’s passion for esports energized every competition, with enthusiastic fans cheering on all of the action. The nearly 500 hours of fierce competition surpassed 10 million views, reached more than 3 million views on TikTok and 185.4 million impressions across all social media platforms. IESF also took a significant step towards creating more opportunities for women in esports and crowned Poland the first-ever women’s CS:GO tournament champion during the WE Championships.

The 2022 edition of the WE Championships marked the largest and most geographically diverse installment of the event in its 14-year history. During the Closing Ceremony, Bali officially handed over hosting rights to Iași, Romania, for the 2023 WE Championships Finals. The event is set to feature over 800 athletes from 130 nations and engage a new generation of esports fans to continue the historic growth of the World Esports Family.

About IESF
IESF is the uniting body for World Esports. Founded in 2008 by nine-member nations, IESF is composed of 130 Member Federations across six continents. IESF brings together all esports stakeholders to achieve a united ecosystem for the development of sustainable and responsible gaming worldwide. The IESF World Esports Championships is the biggest multi-sport spectacle of esports in the world. IESF also organizes the annual World Esports Summit in order to support the highest standard of esports governance.

International Esports Federation

 

SOURCE International Esports Federation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.