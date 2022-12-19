AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Growatt launches advanced battery globally for energy storage applications

PRNewswire December 20, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The world’s leading distributed energy solution provider, Growatt has released the one-fits-all APX HV Battery with leading innovations in performance, operation, protection and installation.

Integrated with the novel soft-switching parallel connection technology, the new battery solution contributes more energy by eliminating the effect of the energy mismatch between packs, allowing each module to fully charge and discharge independently. In addition, the innovation assures greater flexibility for installation and expansion with batteries of varied State of charge (SoC) and from different new batches, saving Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and supply chain costs eventually. It also features a redundancy design that prevents system shut-down from a defective pack.

“To ensure the ultimate safety of the APX HV battery system, we apply five levels of comprehensive protection in the product,” said Lisa Zhang, vice president of marketing at Growatt. “Protections include the active Battery Management System (BMS) for each cell, the pack-level energy optimizer and built-in fire protection of aerosols for each module, an arc-fault circuit interrupter (AFCI) and a replaceable fuse for the whole system.” Regarding the system’s reliability, APX HV Battery applies an IP66 rating of protection and smart self-heating technology to enable operation outdoors and at the lowest temperature of -10℃.

Its Plug-and-Play solution enables highly efficient installation, and APX HV battery also eliminates the pre-charging process, reducing efforts and time needed during parallel connection and maintenance to the greatest degree. When new battery packs are added, the APX HV system dynamically recognizes and upgrades the software automatically to the latest version for the previous batteries.

“With a maximum parallel expansion to 60kWh of electricity by two clusters, the one-fits-all battery is compatible with our single-phase, split-phase and three-phase Battery-Ready inverters, including MIN 2500-6000TL-XH, MIN 3000-11400TL-XH-US, MOD 3-10KTL3-XH for residential application, as well as our MID 12-30KTL3-XH inverters for commercial application,” Zhang added.

SOURCE Growatt

