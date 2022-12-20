AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
KYOCERA AVX Joins IMC, Speeds IoT Go-to-Market for Adopters

PRNewswire December 20, 2022

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — KYOCERA AVX, a manufacturer of antennas and RF chipsets, has joined the IoT M2M Council (IMC), the largest trade association dedicated to the nascent IoT sector. The company aims to improve speed-to-market for IoT adopters with a holistic approach to hardware and connectivity in product design.  For its part, the IMC will provide the company with access to its rank-and-file membership of product makers and enterprise users that deploy IoT technology.

“We are pleased to join the IMC ecosystem, the largest and fastest-growing IoT/M2M organization in the world,” says Carmen Redondo, KYOCERA AVX’s director of global marketing for antennas, “IMC’s membership profile is heavy with people creating products with connectivity, which suits us very well. Whether it is through standard hardware, customization, or pre-certification services, our objective is to improve the development cycle and provide superior connectivity.”

Also of interest is the IMC’s varied footprint, with membership all over the world and from 27 different vertical markets. KYOCERA AVX produces antennas that cover all major frequency bands, using a wide array of materials (from PCB to LDS and more) for embedded or external use. “We believe that our product line, combined with our online tools, reference designs with major RF module manufacturers, and experienced engineering teams around the world, can support any IoT application,” says Redondo.

KYOCERA AVX will join the IMC’s IoT Infrastructure Pavilion to exhibit at the Consumer Electronics Show next month, one of the very largest IoT events in the coming year (5-8 January 2023 in Las Vegas). The show attracts tens of thousands of attendees from crucial IoT sectors like automotive, health & wellness, smart home, and smart cities. As part of IoT Week @ CES, the IMC will also be producing conference programming and organizing networking and press events during the week, where Redondo will be participating.

About the IoT M2M Council
The IMC is the largest trade group dedicated to the global IoT/M2M sector – with over 25,000 IoT enterprise users, product makers/designers, and apps developers that buy IoT solutions as members. Board companies include 1NCE, A1 Digital, Aeris, Airgain, Astrocast, BICS, Blues Wireless, Digi International, eSAT Global, Fibocom, floLIVE, Ground Control, Gurtam, GXC, iBasis, Ignion, IoT Launch, Keyfactor, KORE, KYOCERA AVX, Losant, Microsoft Azure, MultiTech, Pelion, Pod Group, Quectel, Sateliot, Somos, Tata Communications, Telit, Utimaco, and Vodafone.

SOURCE IoT M2M Council

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

