  • new product

Taiwan’s East Rift Valley welcomes international visitors with the release of the Grace and Celebration video series

PRNewswire December 20, 2022

The series introduces global audiences to the region’s many natural wonders and rich cultures

HUALIEN, Taiwan, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In a move to showcase the natural wonders and the many cultures that Taiwan’s East Rift Valley has to offer, the East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration, a unit of the Tourism Bureau of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), released the Grace and Celebration video series this year. The series demonstrates how the region has integrated its tourism resources and is eager to welcome international visitors by touching on three themes of interest: “Returning to Nature“, “Be Friendly to The Lands” and “Experiencing The Culture“. In addition to having versions in English, Japanese and Korean, the series was promoted in the target markets of Japan and South Korea and, starting from today, will become available in both audio and video versions for anyone residing in the two countries.

“Grace and Celebration” video series segment “Returning to Nature”

As the preferred ways of visiting a new country or region has changed in the post-epidemic era, more and more travellers are choosing to visit smaller villages and towns rather than limit oneself to a destination’s biggest cities. With a heightened awareness of the importance of respecting the natural environment, being grateful for the bounty of the earth, learning and respecting not only one’s own culture but also the cultures of others, the East Rift Valley is proving to be the perfect destination to meet these goals and aspirations. In the “Returning to Nature” segment of the series, visitors choose from or combine a number of low-carbon ways to visit the Valley: via public transportation, by hiking through the forest, by joining a bicycling tour and/or spending a leisurely day or few days taking in the sun and surf at any one of the area’s many seaside villages. The “Be Friendly to The Lands” segment looks at the area’s farming culture, giving visitors an opportunity to get close to the farmland and understand the process from farmland to table, including savoring what those farmlands produce. The segment includes visits to Huadong Valley’s famous hot springs. The “Experiencing The Culture” segment invites travelers to learn about and experience the culture of the area’s indigenous peoples.

In addition to the video series, “Grace and Celebration” will release a general film, where viewers can get an overview of the diversified microcosm that is the East Rift Valley. Besides the online audio and video versions available in Japan and South Korea, you can also visit the YouTube official channel (https://www.youtube.com/@ervnsa) of East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration to watch the captivating film. We sincerely invite you to plan a holiday in East Rift Valley and enjoy the splendor of its rich cultural and natural offerings.

“Grace and Celebration” video series segment “Be Friendly to The Lands”

 

“Grace and Celebration” video series segment “Experiencing The Culture”

SOURCE East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration, Tourism Bureau, MOTC

