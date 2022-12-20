Tencent Cloud Database Once Again Cited In 2022 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) For Cloud Database Management Systems

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, announced that it has been cited as a Niche Player in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems.

Tencent Cloud’s Database Management System (DBMS) product matrix includes the distributed OLTP database Tencent Distributed SQL (TDSQL), KeeWiDB for KV store, CTSDB for Time Series, KonisGraph for Graph, and Tencent Big Data Suite (TBDS).

Due to our continuous product innovation and collaboration with ecosystem partners, TDSQL has been adopted by more than 500,000 customers across multiple verticals such as finance, public services, telecommunications and manufacturing, with footprints in Asia Pacific, Japan and Europe.

In terms of product capability, TDSQL has now covered different types of database engine products including financial-level distributed, cloud-native and analytical databases, providing industry-leading financial-level high availability capabilities, separating cloud computation and cloud storage, data warehouse and enterprise-level security, as well as other comprehensive products and services such as intelligent operation and maintenance platform, and serverless service.

Currently, TDSQL manages more than 500,000 nodes, and its single-instance storage scale has reached PB level, meeting the requirements for financial disaster recovery. Its number of requests for single-instance storage exceeds 10 billion times per day, reaching the milestone of serving customer resources with one million cores and one hundred PB storage.

In terms of OLTP, according to the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases that TDSQL scores above 3.0 (out of 5.0, a score of 3.0 represents “Good: meets requirements”) for three operational use cases: OLTP Transactions, Lightweight Transactions, and Augmented Transactions – particularly receiving its highest score for OLTP transactions (3.7).

This superior OLTP product capability is proven by the market: TDSQL is being widely adopted by various industries in China in their core businesses applications. Within the financial vertical, TDSQL serves seven out of the top ten banks in China, and an increasing number of financial institutions are using TDSQL in their core systems as they trust in TDSQL’s capability in data security, reliability, and consistency.

Tencent big data suite (TBDS) is a reliable, safe and easy-to-use big data processing platform based on Tencent’s years of experience in mass data processing. TBDS combines its extreme performance, secure, reliable, autonomous and controllable self-developed big data components with open-source ecosystems to help users build an enterprise-level data base, supporting mass data aggregation, storage, calculation and analysis. Currently, TBDS can support the scale of more than 80,000+ node clusters with daily real-time calculation of more than 150 trillion times, to achieve the second level data query in trillions volume.

In terms of lightweight transactions, Tencent Cloud’s self-developed distributed database KeeWiDB is the first three-level storage architecture design in China. Equipped with a self-developed storage engine, self-developed code volume exceeding 250,000 lines, and single-node read-and-write capabilities exceeding 180,000 QPS, that can be linearly stacked up to tens of millions of concurrent throughputs. It is also compatible with the Redis protocol, with access delay that can reach the millisecond level. KeeWiDB solves the four major challenges of Redis: performance, cost, persistence, and scale. In various industries such as games and social networking, KeeWiDB has achieved multiple benchmarks, effectively helping customers reduce costs and increase efficiency. It also has a wide range of applications in various industries that have extreme requirements for massive real-time requests.

Tencent Cloud is steadily increasing its recognition across industries, from being a database vendor for gaming and digital retail only, to a vendor that can be trusted in traditional industries. Tencent Cloud also excelled in client service. According to customer feedback from Gartner Peer Insights™, Tencent Cloud ranks 4.9 out of 5.0 for 76 ratings in total as of 20th December 2022, and it obtains 4.7 for Customer Experience.

With the continuous expansion of data application scenarios, the digital transformation process of enterprises is in full swing. Looking ahead, Tencent Cloud’s DBMS product matrix will continue to strengthen its basic capacity, as well as innovate and meet the new needs of enterprises for database performance, cost, stability, and security. These will also further accelerate the digitalization of all industries, to achieve a wider range of database security and control.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services, October 2022. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud