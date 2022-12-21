AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lirunex Celebrates New Training Academy in Kuala Lumpur with Added Features for Investors

PRNewswire December 21, 2022

Getting traders up and running in both knowledge and investments

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Lirunex, a trading platform and brokerage, officially launched a brand new training centre in Kuala Lumpur on December 17. This new venture is positioned to help the company assist investors in both knowledge and expertise.

Retail investors looking to get their first taste of trading or hoping to further enhance their portfolios will benefit from the Lirunex’s training centre. Experts will be on hand to chair offline events and seminars, sharing their insights and mastery of the industry to better equip traders for the challenges ahead. Beyond just an in-depth look back at the year, the team will also be looking to share some of the best practices traders need to adopt for 2023 to make the most of things.

“We are looking forward to ushering in a new generation of traders that will be able to leverage Lirunex and other trading methods to grow their investments and portfolios. By being a part of the academy, the participants will lead the way in changing the trading experience with knowledge and know-how only possible with Lirunex,” shared Jack Foong, CEO of Lirunex.

In celebration of the launch and to welcome new traders to the platform, Lirunex is currently offering an 88% Deposit Bonus promotion until December 31.

Lirunex is a globally licensed broker, regulated in the three leading financial jurisdictions of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC); Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), and the Republic of Maldives Ministry of Economy and Development (MED).

Investors are able to trade with ease as the platform offers some of the lowest spreads and commissions in the industry, together with a fast speed of execution by design that is flexible and accessible for traders of all levels and needs.

To learn more about Lirunex and its new training facility, please visit www.lirunex.com.

About Lirunex

Lirunex is a licensed brokerage with presence across Europe and Asia and key markets in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Lirunex’s goal is to deliver superior services in currency trading, along with CFDs, equity indices, precious metals, and energies, whilst our clients remain satisfied with their trading experience, offering tech insights, tight spreads, and best execution practices.

SOURCE Lirunex

