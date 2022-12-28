ViewSonic’s Total Visual Solutions Bring 2022 ColorPro Award To Life with Captivating Exhibitions in the UK and Taiwan

BREA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, hosted the 2022 ColorPro Award Global Visual Arts exhibitions in London, UK, and Taipei, Taiwan. The events showcased the top 100 winning photos and digital arts with the theme “Breakthrough” and hosted conversational workshops to create dialogues between the visitors and creators. The exhibition was elevated into an immersive experience by ViewSonic’s total visual solutions, creating a welcoming environment for visitors to explore and witness the power when art meets technology.

“Here at ViewSonic, we strive to create displays that address the needs of a diverse market. The ColorPro product line was designed for creators with incredible color performance and to help turn ideas into reality,” said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. “Through the ColorPro Award, we worked with leading brands to develop an ever-growing ecosystem of photographers and creators. The conversations will last even after the exhibitions have ended, creating a ripple effect for more breakthroughs in the art community.”

The 2022 ColorPro Award exhibitions were opened to the UK and Taiwan public in the UK and Taiwan, with exclusive workshops and ColorPro Talks to interact with photography and digital art professionals. The events offered an opportunity for like-minded people to meet with the industry’s leading photographers, artists, and creative industry influencers. Also demonstrated was ColorPro’s latest VP16-OLED, an award-winning portable display, which is an excellent option for creators who are always on the go.

Located in the heart of London, UK, the first exhibition used ColorPro and CDE20 large-screen displays to turn a space into a simple yet intriguing exhibition room for art. When stepping into the space, visitors were welcomed with digital art presented on the displays with vibrant colors while surrounded by traditional red brick walls. ViewSonic also collaborated with the UK Shooters to host three photography editing workshops, allowing participants to use the latest ColorPro VP2786-4K and VP2776 professional monitors to edit photos they took during the workshop.

At the other exhibition in Taipei, ViewSonic employed a “breakthrough” concept of using the three RGB colors to divide the gallery into three main sections. On top of this idea, the hybrid exhibition utilized an array of ViewSonic’s visual solutions – a LED display, projectors, monitors, ViewBoard interactive displays, and pen displays to showcase the winning works. The ColorPro Talks in Taiwan featured renowned photographers and cross-border professional creators. They shared their experiences navigating diverse art formats in different industries, from commercial shooting to filmmaking, while also providing professional tips for color editing.

To access the online gallery, please click here. For event highlight, please see the YouTube video here.

