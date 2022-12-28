AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

ugee brand new upgrade, unlock new possibilities for the future

PRNewswire December 29, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On December 28, 2022, ugee, the world-renowned digital handwriting brand, officially unveiled its new brand image.

Since the release of the first product, ugee has been accompanying users for 25 years. 1998, when the world entered the Internet era, ugee, as the first Chinese technology brand to open the door to digital drawing and writing, became a bridge linking digital technology with the world of pen and paper. In 2022, ugee (https://www.ugee.com/) has decided to accompany its users with a new brand image and the brand concept of “To Write, To Draw, To the New.”

In this brand upgrade, ugee presents the new brand concept of “To Write, To Draw, To the New.”

The new ugee focuses on the pan young age group of 5-30 years old, providing more novel and diversified drawing and writing experiences for drawing and writing enthusiasts, education and other diversified people. At the same time, ugee keeps the brand personality of “Friendly, Joyful, Diverse, Insightful”, keeps innovating new forms of products, expands users’ applications in the field of drawing and writing, and accompanies them to grow in the world of drawing and writing.

In addition, ugee launched a new VI visual image and IP image. the new VI visual composed of 4 lowercase letters brings a more simple and personalized expression for the brand, and brings a new visual experience for users in various fields; the dual IP images uu and gg are vivid personalized brand expressions that have emotional resonance with young and diversified users.

After years of deep industry development, ugee has successfully developed multiple product applications such as digital painting, digital handwriting (https://www.ugee.com/be-ugee-partner), intelligent handwriting education, and paper and pencil recording, and has provided rich and diverse products and services to millions of users in more than 30 countries and regions worldwide, such as digital painting beginners/enthusiasts, online teaching, and remote offices.

In the future, ugee will create more diverse digital drawing (https://www.ugee.com/drawing-monitors/u1200) and writing devices, opening a new world of digital drawing and writing for users and unlocking new possibilities for multiple application scenarios.

ugee official website is now synchronized with the update, more new upgrade details and innovative products, please pay close attention to the official website dynamic.

SOURCE HANVON UGEE

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.