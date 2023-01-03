Siemens Energy appoints Thorbjörn Fors as Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific hub

SINGAPORE, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Siemens Energy has appointed Thorbjörn Fors as Senior Vice President of the Asia Pacific region, effective January 1, 2023. He succeeds Samuel Morillon who is appointed Vice President of the Pacific sub-region and is now based in Melbourne, Australia.

Asia Pacific constitutes one of Siemens Energy’s strongest growth regions, with a 170-year legacy in empowering societal milestones across 16 countries. Fors is based in Singapore and oversees all operational business areas across those 16 countries. He reports to Anne-Laure de Chammard, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy.

“The Asia Pacific region plays a crucial role in the energy transformation. As we rise to meet the region’s growing appetite for energy, we must harness the momentum for the energy transition to power the shift from coal to gas and renewables. I look forward to being part of this exciting new chapter and working with the people in this diverse region,” says Fors.

Prior to his current appointment, Fors was based in Finspång, Sweden as Executive Vice President of Siemens Energy Industrial Applications Division. He has served in multiple C-suite capacities and overseen complex multi-faceted operations. With over 25 years of international experience, Fors has built impactful collaborations across geographies, cultures, and fields of expertise. Before joining Siemens, Fors held leadership positions at ABB and ALSTOM.

Siemens Energy is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 92,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €29 billion in fiscal year 2022. www.siemens-energy.com.

