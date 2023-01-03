AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
FoxHire Expands Globally to 80+ Countries

PRNewswire January 4, 2023

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FoxHire announced that they will begin providing global Employer of Record (EOR) services in 80+ countries to their customers effective immediately. Covering 6 continents, FoxHire’s new offerings will enable employers all over the world to easily hire anyone, anywhere with ease. Powered by FoxHire’s EOR platform, customers can hire, onboard, and manage global employees all in one place. This new solution ensures local employment law compliance and streamlines the global expansion and hiring process.

“Due to the increase in remote work, and ever changing employment law requirements, employers have demanded EOR services globally like never before. Staffing and recruiting firms everywhere are also hoping to support their clients’ international needs. Those two things paired with FoxHire’s software expertise made expanding internationally a no-brainer” said Colin LaBeau, President of FoxHire.

Through FoxHire’s international partner network, clients will have all the benefits of the FoxHire EOR platform and also have access to local expertise within the geographies they choose to hire. This pairing of the best software solution with the best local employment expertise differentiates FoxHire’s solution from others on the market.

If you are looking to hire or expand internationally you can learn more on FoxHire’s website, or by calling 888-534-9417.

About FoxHire: FoxHire is a technology enabled global Employer of Record (EOR) service that offers back office capabilities to staffing firms, recruiting firms, and corporate HR departments that place and hire contingent workers all over the world. FoxHire has been in business since 1992 and has successfully supported thousands of businesses in their contract and remote hiring needs. FoxHire has customers nationwide and in every industry, but has specific expertise in healthcare, education, and technology industries.

Contact Information:
Media Contact: Colin LaBeau
[email protected]
888-534-9417
www.foxhire.com

SOURCE FoxHire, LLC

