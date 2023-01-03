AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Network of Giving to be Unveiled During the 2023 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos

PRNewswire January 3, 2023

PHOENIX, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Network of Giving will be introduced to the 2023 World Economic Forum’s invitees at the Network of Giving House in Davos, Switzerland. The World Economic Forum is a trusted platform for all stakeholders of global society to integrate and aggregate efforts to improve the state of the world. More on the World Economic Forum: weforum.org

The Network of Giving is a proprietary and powerful, hyper-local digital platform enabled by financial services. The platform fosters a community-minded movement through the connection of consumers and local merchants to community organizations while creating efficiencies in digital fundraising. Through digital commerce and merchant-defined, micro-donations, the Network of Giving democratizes the digital tools local merchants need to grow their business. At no cost to customers, the Network of Giving provides the outlet customers need to support local business and local organizations to benefit the economy and the communities where they live.

Special Olympics and the United Way, in partnership with the Network of Giving, embrace this innovative and fully automated digital solution that unites them in their missions. The Network of Giving platform provides financial institutions, merchants, and communities with collaborative opportunities to reach caring local consumers.

“We are excited to bring the Network of Giving to the world’s stage in Davos. The platform is committed to driving financial and social empowerment while creating positive change in communities,” stated Rob Bennett, CEO, SMB4.0, the organization that powers the Network of Giving.

“The Network of Giving provides another foundation for enhancing and strengthening our communities and aligns with our impact and mission,” stated Gordon McHenry, Jr., CEO at United Way of King County. More on United Way: unitedway.org

“As an organization, we always strive for three main goals – to improve athlete experiences, reach more athletes, and raise more resources. This program aligns with those goals and we look forward to what the future holds,” said Dave Breen, President and CEO of Special Olympics Illinois. More on Special Olympics: specialolympics.org

“In Davos we will profile the collective impact of our platform in collaboration with our strategic partners at Special Olympics and the United Way. This is part of the Network of Giving ethos as demonstrated by the core principles which ensure that; donations are at no cost to consumers, 100% pass-through, 100% accountable, 100% merchant defined, and 100% consumer-directed, while honoring the Network of Giving Heart,” Bennett added.

About the Network of Giving

The Network of Giving Software-as-a-Service platform is powered by SMB4.0 and enables digital marketing opportunities for local businesses utilizing rich tokenized data to drive business decisions with a measured result on marketing spend. This enables and empowers business owners to gain key analytics and real-time actionable insights from the data. More on Network of Giving: networkofgiving.com

Media Contact: David Saalfrank, Network of Giving, [email protected]

SOURCE Network of Giving

