  • award and prize

The world’s 20 Best Places to Work for 2022 revealed

PRNewswire January 4, 2023

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Best Places to Work organization announced today the list of the top 20 world Best Places to Work for 2022. Topping this year’s ranking was Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company with almost a century of innovation and leadership in diabetes care followed by Takeda, the leading global healthcare company. Dell secured the third position among the world top 20 most performing organizations.

To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the continents.  For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of experience in workplace culture assessment, employee engagement and organizational effectiveness. 

Annually, the program partners with global employers to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices, their employee experience and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations. Companies that made the top list this year demonstrated excellence in the workplace, by creating differentiated employee experiences and inclusive cultures that lead to stronger, more sustainable business results. Those companies know how to build a competitive advantage regardless of potential barriers, including company size, geographic dispersion and industry characteristics.

The list of the top 20 world Best Places to Work for 2022 :

1.    Novo Nordisk 
2.    Takeda
3.    Dell
4.    MSD
5.    Amway
6.    Alcon
7.    AstraZeneca
8.    Webhelp
9.    Safran
10.  Hilti
11.   BSH
12.  Comdata
13.  AIA Group
14.  Fujitsu
15.  Doctolib
16.  Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ)
17.  Diageo
18.  Jardine Schindler Group
19.  Servier
20.  Roche

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn about the quality of their HR practices, the engagement of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

For more information about the program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

