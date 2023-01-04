GAC MOTOR Unveils New Models and Trillion-Yuan Initiative at Auto Guangzhou 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On December 30, the 20th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition (Auto Guangzhou 2022) officially opened. GAC Group brought its All New GS8, GS4 PLUS and All New GS3, and unveiled a brand-new EV, the AION Hyper GT. The event also saw the automaker share its latest progress and future plans at a company press conference.

A New Era: Aiming for Trillion

At the Guangzhou Auto Show GAC Press Conference themed “Leading Forward”, GAC Group announced a brand-new company blueprint, which outlines the automaker’s aim to develop into a world-class enterprise in the field of intelligent NEVs by the next decade.

Titled “Trillion GAC 1578 Development Outline”, the plan focuses on 1 goal, 5 areas, 7 segments, 8 actions.

According to the plan, GAC is expected to realize a total production and sales that exceeds 4.75 million vehicles and reach RMB 1 trillion in revenue by 2030. Measures to achieve the goal include strengthening supply chains, building an energy ecosystem, upgrading current models with intelligent technologies, and more.

The implementation of the development outline will help GAC MOTOR maintain its leading position in the high-end NEV market.

GAC Group delivered over 2.4 million units of vehicles in 2022, despite pressure from the pandemic, extended chip shortage, and hiking raw material prices. The Group’s home-developed brands GAC MOTOR and GAC AION achieved a total production and sales of more than 620,000 vehicles in China, of which 43% was contributed to NEVs.

In 2023, GAC will be rolling out its first product equipped with X-Soul, its independently developed electrical and electronic architecture.

Exciting Debuts: All New GS3 & AION Hyper GT

GAC MOTOR debuted a brand-new model for its GS3 lineup. Priced at around RMB100,000, the All New GS3 is a high-performance SUV is designed to meet consumer needs post-pandemic.

Auto Guangzhou 2022 also unveiled the GAC AION Hyper GT, an all-electric mid-sized coupe based on the brand’s AEP 3.0 platform. The model is the currently world’s most aerodynamic production EV, boasting a drag coefficient of only 0.19cd. Deliveries for Hyper GT will begin next October.

The new launches and development plants demonstrate GAC’s determination to establish leadership in the new energy vehicle market. With a clear focus on the “Trillion Development Outline”, GAC will continue to realize high-quality development and create leading technological innovations with lasting value.

