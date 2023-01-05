Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd.’s FESPIXON® Honored at the International Innovation Awards 2022

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia is pleased to honor 39 remarkable innovations at the 6th International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2022. The awards took place in Bangkok, Thailand following the International Innovation Summit 2022 which convened over 300 innovation experts, industry leaders, and policymakers worldwide. As one of the pillars of the Innovation Revolution movement spearheaded by Enterprise Asia since 2017, the awards aim to create an innovation ecosystem for enterprises which is held annually to recognize outstanding innovations across the globe.

The awards drew an exceptional mix of submissions from various industries across 19 countries. 39 innovations were selected and crowned winners from over 200 applications through undergoing a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across three categories: Product, Service & Solution, and Organization & Culture.

Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd.’s Award-Winning Innovation

Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd. was awarded for its groundbreaking innovation, FESPIXON®, under the Product Category.

The novel macrophage-regulating drug was developed by the company as a breakthrough treatment for diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).

DFU is the main complication of diabetes mellitus that leads to a high disability rate of diabetes and can be life-threatening in severe cases. DFUs and subsequent amputation incur enormous health and economic burdens to patients, healthcare systems, and societies. Along with the increase in the diabetic population, the global prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers has been 6.3% among DM patients, which means more than 30 million patients are living with an ulcer.

There was a lack of pharmacological therapeutic approaches successfully addressing DFUs in the past 20 years. FESPIXON® is a medical breakthrough with proven scientific evidence in treating DFUs in clinical trials and the real world. Physicians have shared positive feedback on FESPIXON®’s outstanding limb-salving effect in Wagner Grade 3 and 4 ulcers and its extended use in multiple indications. It is believed that FESPIXON® will be able to promote the healing of foot ulcers of those patients and thereby reduce amputation and prevent disability.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in the pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org .

About the International Innovation Summit

The International Innovation Summit annually provides an unparalleled platform for innovators that is power packed with networking and sharing of insights with an elite community of business leaders. The summit aims to resolve major challenges in innovation structures and at the same tie search for opportunities and new ideas to drive business growth for the future. For more information, visit www.innosummit.org .

