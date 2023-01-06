AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Olight takes the lead by creating a magnesium alloy flashlight

PRNewswire January 6, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Driven by the core value of providing customer-oriented innovation and service, Olight, a globally industry-proven illumination tool company unveiled an all-new product — the Baton 3 Pro Max Magnesium Alloy in Desert Tan, the Olight’s first-ever flashlight made from this material.

Featuring magnesium alloy, the Baton 3 Pro Max Magnesium Alloy Desert Tan is more lightweight and boasts high strength, offering great impact resistance and heat dissipation characteristics. The launch of the Baton 3 Pro Max Magnesium Alloy Desert Tan opens the doors for more use of magnesium alloy in the flashlight, which is very possibly a metal that can rival aluminum alloy in the future.

Magnesium alloy is about 1/4 the density of steel and 2/3 that of aluminum. It’s the lightest structural metallic material and features high-temperature performance, which makes it ideal for use in the aerospace, mobile devices, bicycles, and in electronic tools. It has also been called “the green structural material of the 21st century”, which will be greatly in line with sustainable development appealed to the global community.

Apart from claiming the advantages of ZK61B Magnesium Alloy, the Baton 3 pro max is a powerful EDC flashlight with a max output of 2,500 lumens and is also equipped with an upgraded proximity sensor to help protect its users without being oversensitive or affecting the light’s beam pattern. To be more user-friendly, the Baton 3 Pro Max adopts an enlarged and recessed side switch to operate, and its battery indicator can be awakened with a quick shake.

As an illumination tool brand focused on continual innovation, Olight endeavors within its reach to bring in new materials featuring excellent characteristics to bolster product performance and enable the best lighting experience possible. That firm pursuit is not only evidenced by use of magnesium alloy this time, but also with carbon fiber, red brass, Zirconium/Titanium Damascus, Titanium, etc., all product materials that are popular among their global fans. Introducing new material in a flashlight isn’t easy, but Olight would like to continue forward with advancements like these to inspire their fans in exploring the world.

What innovations and materials will Olight bring into realty next? Stay tuned!

About Olight:

Founded in 2007, Olight is dedicated to offering high-quality illumination products, including EDC lights, outdoor lights, tactical lights, rail-mounted lights, ambient lights, headlamps, and more.

 

SOURCE OLIGHT E-COMMERCE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

