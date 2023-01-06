AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

TCL Honored by ADG with Awards for Innovative Technologies during CES 2023

PRNewswire January 7, 2023

HONG KONG, Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant players in the global TV industry has been recognized by the ADG for its technological achievements for contributions to advances display technologies during CES 2023.

Among the distinctive titles, the Display Technology Innovation Gold Award goes to TCL 4K Mini LED TV C845 and the Eye Protection Innovation of the Year Award to TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro.

Selected by a jury of global experts and influential media, the awards were presented as part of the 2022-2023 Global Top Brands Award sponsored by ADG, held on January 6th in Las Vegas.

Dedicated to Advancing Technologies

The prestigious Display Technology Innovation Gold Award for the TCL 4K Mini LED TV C845 reflects TCL’s continuous dedication to advancing Mini LED and display technologies deliver the ultimate home theater experience with incredible clarity, stunning contrast and true to life colors. Recent developments in TCL’s industry collaborations to push the boundaries of premium display performance include TCL partnering with TÜV to co-establish a Mini LED laboratory.

The latest advances in TCL’s NXTPAPER technologies received recognition at with the 2023 TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro win in the Global Top Brands Eye Protection Innovation of the Year Award category. The upgraded NXTPAPER 12 Pro display provides an immersive viewing experience. It is also up to 100% brighter than its predecessor and its paper-like display filters harmful blue light by up to 61%[1] than regular screens, ensuring incredible visuals without compromising eyes health.

Experience TCL’s latest display and full-category products and technologies in-person at the TCL Booth during CES 2023, Las Vegas Convention Center.

*Product availability may differ between countries and regions.

Follow TCL on TCL social media channels for the latest updates during CES 2023.

Twitter: @TCL_Global
Facebook: @TCLElectronicsGlobal
Instagram: tclelectronics
YouTube: TCL Electronics

Visit TCL Booth at Las Vegas Convention Center
Date: January 5th-8th, 2023
Venue: Booth #16915 and #16937, Central Hall

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

[1] Figure calculated based on stringent internal testing procedures.

 

SOURCE TCL Electronics

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.