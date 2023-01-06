AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

DOO GROUP APPOINTED AS AN OFFICIAL GLOBAL PARTNER OF MANCHESTER UNITED

PRNewswire January 6, 2023

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Glory, glory Man United! Sing, cheer and rejoice as renowned football club Manchester United has officially established a multi-year global partnership with fintech mogul, Doo Group as their Official Online Financial Trading Platform Partner. The partnership symbolises a monumental milestone for the group as it represents Doo Group’s first take at stepping into the global spotlight alongside a top division professional club. It is the group’s absolute privilege to be sharing the limelight with the greatest football club in the world; a match made for greatness.

Kicking Into High Gear With Doo Group

In accordance with the newfound partnership, the Doo Group logo is set to appear on the LED perimeter boards around the world-renowned Old Trafford Stadium, home of the Red Devils themselves. Fans from all over the world will be able to spot the group’s logo during all Manchester United matches – live and/or local broadcasts. In addition, Doo Group and Manchester United will create digital content that resonates with football fans and embodies the brands’ values.

A Collaborative Effort

Doo Group is proud to work with the most successful club in British football as their determination and values correlate with the group.

May this collaborative effort unite its fans and traders to be more closely connected to their favourite brands like never before.

For more enquiries and information, visit us at www.doogroup.com 

CONTACT: Doo Group, [email protected]

SOURCE Doo Group

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

