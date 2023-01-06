AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sungrow Forges a Contract with Samsung C&T to Supply MV-integrated Inverter Solutions to an 814 MWac Project in Qatar

PRNewswire January 6, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, and Samsung C&T’s Engineering & Construction Group, recently signed a contract to supply its MV-integrated 1500V string inverter solution SG320HX to an 814 MWac PV project in Qatar.

Sungrow and Samsung C&T Contract Signing Ceremony (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.)

The project is expected to be completed by 2024, and will become the largest solar plant in Qatar, which will greatly increase the amount of local green energy, and effectively offset the carbon emissions of oil and gas resources; thus helping the low-carbon transition.

Although Qatar, is a solar hub in the Middle East, the country has many industrial cities and large carbon emissions from oil and gas facilities. With an ambitious goal of carbon neutrality, energy transition in Qatar is imminent.

This 814 MWac PV project signed is the second solar power plant locally built, and can generate approximately 1,800 GWh of clean electricity each year and reduce 900 thousand tons of carbon dioxide emissions. It will become the main driver of the green development of local natural gas resources and carbon neutrality.

Mr. JUYOUL KIM, Vice President and Head of Procurement & Estimation Department of Samsung C&T said: “The Qatar project is an important step for Samsung C&T to expand its global renewable energy business. We believe that this cooperation will be able to successfully complete the project and provide a demonstration for the world.”

James Wu, Senior Vice President of Sungrow and Global Sales & Marketing President of PV & Storage BG, said: “Qatar has become an important country in the global solar energy development and an important part of Sungrow’s business in the Middle East. It is a great honor to cooperate with Samsung C&T this time. Sungrow will continue to provide partners with high-quality PV and storage solutions based on its profound insight and project experience in the Middle East market, ensure timely delivery of projects and customer investment return, and accelerate the local energy transition.”

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

