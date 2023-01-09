AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Paris Saint-Germain Announces Partnership with Leading Vaping Brand Geekvape

PRNewswire January 9, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In January 2023, Paris Saint-Germain announced its partnership with the world-renowned vape brand Geekvape, marking the second time the two parties have inked a sponsorship agreement.

Paris Saint-Germain Announces Partnership with Leading Vaping Brand Geekvape In January 2023, Paris Saint-Germain announced its partnership with the world-renowned vape brand Geekvape, marking the second time the two parties have inked a sponsorship agreement. (PRNewsfoto/GEEKVAPE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD)

As a leader in the vape industry, Geekvape is continuing to concentrate on and actively promote the spirit of sports while also offering healthier alternatives for people all over the world. Geekvape became the official partner of Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. This alliance has extended the “Geek” spirit through spectacular events that drew a broad international audience.

CEO of Geekvape Technology Allen Yang said: “I am delighted that our partnership was so successful last year, and it is an honor to carry on the spirit of healthy sport with Paris Saint-Germain, in the new year, in keeping with our mutual pursuit of excellence and elegance for a great new and exciting season.”

“By forming alliances with one of the world’s most successful and greatest football club, Geekvape is expanding the scope of sports marketing and driving the vape industry towards new heights. Geekvape intends to capitalize on the enormous popularity of football as a sport in order to spread the love of sport and the concept of health to people throughout the globe,” added Allen Yang, the CEO of Geekvape Technology. World-class football players like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. play for Paris Saint-Germain, whose upbeat athletic attitude and desire to push oneself to the maximum are aligned with Geekvape’s ethos.

In the future, the two parties will continue to work together to interpret the power of “Geek” exploration, working together to build a strong connection with fans around the world, while at the same time, sending an important message to the world that there are more possibilities in the field of sports marketing.

SOURCE GEEKVAPE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.