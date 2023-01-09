DroneShield Announces A Second $11 million Sale, Strong Momentum into 2023

SYDNEY, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (DroneShield or the Company) is pleased to advise a second record $11 million sale to a Government customer within a month of its first $11 million order, as counterdrone industry continues to rapidly grow and defence and security budgets rise with an increasing uncertainty globally, underscored by the Ukraine war.

This performance has continued a strong of record years for the business since its listing in 2016.

2022 and early 2023 has seen a number of milestones for DroneShield, including:

– Record $11 million order received in December followed by another $11 million order from a different Government customer

– Recommendation by the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) as part of the SAIC Team’s offering for deployment of its Counter-UAS as a Service across US Department of Defense nationwide across the US, expected to commence this year

– SBIR project awarded by US DoD with partner Quantum Research International

– Successful completion of the Australian DoD Defence Innovation Hub project

– The first U.S. airport deployment

– Numerous $1m+ deployments with the U.S., European and other Government customers,

– Appointment to the Australian Department of Defence Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare Standing Offer Panel.

– $3.7 million investment from Epirus Inc, a high-growth U.S. defense technology company developing software-defined directed energy systems

– New partnerships with Teledyne FLIR, Nearmap, Allen Vanguard and XRG, while strengthening and making additional sales through existing partnerships with BT, Trakka and Thales

– Launch of a dedicated testing facility in Australia

– Deployments at Davos and IRONMAN Texas

– Brazil presidential inauguration held in early January 2023

DroneShield CEO, Oleg Vornik, commented: “2023 is expected to be a transformative year for DroneShield, following our maiden $11 million sale order in December followed by another $11 million order from a different customer, both with ongoing subscription elements, as the counterdrone industry continues to rapidly grow.”

“Ukrainian conflict (where we have been deployed since the start in February 2022 on the Ukrainian side) has clearly demonstrated the potential of drones and counterdrone systems on the battlefield, coupled with significant non-military use cases for intelligence community, airports, prisons, border security, stadiums, and other facilities. Nefarious use of drones is a global and rapidly rising threat, with a US$10bn market, with DroneShield providing proven globally leading suite of solutions, directly and also via our network of 100+ in-country partners around the world.”

About DroneShield Limited

DroneShield (ASX:DRO) provides Artificial Intelligence based platforms for protection against advanced threats such as drones and autonomous systems. We offer customers bespoke counterdrone (or counter-UAS) and electronic warfare solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms. Our customers include military, intelligence community, Government, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, and airports globally.

