THE WORLD’S 50 BEST HOTELS – 50 BEST’S BRAND-NEW AWARDS PROGRAMME CELEBRATING THE HOTEL INDUSTRY – TO DEBUT IN 2023

PRNewswire January 11, 2023

50 Best, the organisation behind The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Bars, announces its first global launch since 2009

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 50 Best will launch the inaugural list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels in September 2023, highlighting outstanding hotel experiences across the world that will shape the aspirations of millions of consumers, travellers and hoteliers.

50Best Logo

The launch of The World’s 50 Best Hotels will mark the pioneering brand’s first official foray into travel and is another step in 50 Best’s journey towards becoming the global reference point for the very best hospitality experiences across the world.

Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director of 50 Best, says: “Over the past 20 years we have become the market leader in providing the most reliable lists of expert-curated restaurants and bars on the planet. To us, it seems like a natural fit to complete the circle, uniting restaurants, bars and hotels. We want to create a unifying platform for the world’s best hotels and the amazing individuals behind them but also for consumers, helping them to choose the truly best places to stay.”

Mark Sansom, Director of Content for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, continues: “We believe that there is a huge gap in the market for a truly egalitarian hotels ranking. Unlike other awards, there is no cost for entry, shortlisting or attendance.”

The first-ever list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels will be revealed at a live event in September 2023. The ranking will reflect the best travel experiences collated from 580 anonymous voters – a mix of hoteliers, journalists and experienced travellers – headed up by a group of Academy Chairs across nine regions globally. Voters are simply asked for their seven best experiences across the two-year polling period. Any hotel in the world is eligible for votes and they do not have to fit any criteria.

 The Academy Chairs are as follows:

  • Cecilia Núñez, Latin America, the Caribbean
  • Danielle Demetriou, Japan, South Korea
  • Isabella Sullivan, Middle East, Africa
  • Jeninne Lee-St John, Southeast Asia
  • Kee Foong, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau
  • Lauren Ho, Europe
  • Michael Harden, Oceania 
  • Yolanda Edwards, US, Canada
  • Zinara Rathnayake, South Asia

For more information on The World’s 50 Best Hotels visit: theworlds50best.com/hotels

Media centre:  https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973352/World_50Best_Hotels_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 50 Best

