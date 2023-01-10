AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kia extends Australian Open partnership to 2028

PRNewswire January 10, 2023
  • Kia to extend its support of the Australian Open as Major Partner to 2028
  • 130 Kia vehicles to provide safe and efficient transport for players, officials and VIPs at AO23
  • Kia EV6 GT to be showcased at new Grand Slam Oval Booth
  • ‘Make your move’ interactive game experience featuring Rafael Nadal to encourage fan participation to generate power for EV6 fleet
  • ‘Kia Clubhouse’ event for 20 children from Rafa Nadal Foundation to be held for first time at AO

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kia Corporation has extended its support of the Australian Open to 2028, continuing the brand’s highly successful partnership with the prestigious tennis Grand Slam event that first began in 2002. At the Australian Open 2023 (“AO23”), Kia will highlight its vision for and commitment to sustainable mobility, while inspiring tennis fans through its ‘Movement inspires ideas’ brand purpose.

To mark its continued role as the Major Partner of the Australian Open, and highlight its specific involvement in AO23, Kia hosted an official vehicle handover ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne on January 10. Kia and Tennis Australia executives, as well as two-time Australian Open champion and Kia Global Ambassador Rafael Nadal, attended the event.

During the ceremony, Kia presented tournament officials with a fleet of 130 vehicles featuring the popular Carnival MPV, Sorento SUV, Sportage SUV and fully electric EV6 crossover. The vehicles will provide safe, comfortable, and efficient transport for players, match officials and VIPs around Melbourne for the full duration of the tournament (January 16­-29).

Visitors to AO23 will have the opportunity to interact with Kia and learn more about the brand’s commitment to continuing its leadership in sustainable mobility. Kia will showcase its new, high-performance, fully electric EV6 GT at the newly created Grand Slam Oval booth.

At the 5,000-seat Kia Arena, fans will have the opportunity to follow in their hero’s footsteps as part of the ‘Make your move’ interactive game. As they watch Rafael Nadal in action on a large screen, fans can also attempt to copy the moves of the defending Australian Open champion and generate electricity with their footsteps via a special floormat, which will be later used to help power the Kia EV6 models in the AO23 fleet.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

SOURCE Kia Corporation

