BLUETTI Starts A New Year with Surprises and Special Event

PRNewswire January 12, 2023

SYDNEY, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a well-known solar generator brand, kickstarts a themed promotion from January 10th to 26th, 2023, to celebrate the new year and Australia Day. Besides, it is holding an open call for “BLUETTI Heroes” among its global users to make documentaries.

BLUETTI Hero Recruitment

All BLUETTI users can apply to be a BLUETTI hero this year. About 15 applicants will be selected to participate in the filming of documentaries. After the publication of documentaries, every hero can pick any BLUETTI products priced at $1000 as a gift.

AC300+ B300-Modular Power Backup System

With a modular approach, the AC300&B300 combo allows for easy upgrade to an all-house power system to every need, maxing out at 12,288Wh. The AC300 inverter can comfortably power all regular household appliances with 3,000W continuous output and 6,000W surge capability. Its recharging rate can top 5,400W if combining 3,000 AC input and 2,400 solar input, which is supported by two separate MPPT controllers.

AC200MAX All-in-one Power Beast

A successor to the AC200P, the AC200 Max ramps up the technology and offers expandable options with additional battery modules, such as two B230 to 6,144Wh and two B300 to 8,192Wh. Even standalone, it has 2,048Wh power in the belly and can deliver 2,200W to multiple devices via its 14 outlets, plus two wireless charging pads on top. There are seven ways to top up this all-round power beast, including 1400W AC and solar dual charging.

EP500 Home Emergency Power

This massive power station features a 5,100Wh capacity and a 2,000W inverter, 14 outlets, great for home emergencies and off-grid living. For easy mobility, it’s equipped with four smooth and solid wheels on the bottom. It does not take much time to recharge the large battery. Combining solar and AC charging inputs up to 1,800W, the EP500 can be recharged in just 3.3 hours. It also supports 24/7 UPS to protect essential loads from outages.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at www.bluettipower.com.au

Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.au
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_australia/
Youtube：https://www.youtube.com/@BLUETTIOfficial

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

