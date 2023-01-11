Teamworks Acquires Smartabase to Support the Digital Transformation of Human Performance Optimisation

Smartabase is a global leader in human performance optimisation software for elite sports and military organisations

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Smartabase , an established global leader in tracking, analysing, and optimising human performance, today announced it has been acquired by Teamworks, an enterprise SaaS company serving elite sports and tactical organisations.

Smartabase becomes one of nine products in Teamwork’s comprehensive portfolio designed to help high performance organisations digitise their operations. “Considering our long-term goals and how we wanted to evolve Smartabase, joining the Teamworks family made strategic sense,” said Markus Deutsch, former CEO and co-founder of Smartabase. “Overnight, we have accelerated our product roadmap and can quickly integrate with proven, industry-leading solutions, like Teamwork’s Hub, to help our clients optimise performance and reduce injury.” At Teamworks, Deutsch will serve as president of Smartabase and return to his roots of driving product innovation.

The acquisition provides all of Smartabase’s clients with the opportunity to simplify, consolidate, and better integrate the various technologies used by human performance teams. Teamworks Hub, the leading scheduling and communication software, will be the first integration launched this year and is expected to be a popular addition for Smartabase users, including their military clients, looking to streamline operations. Notemeal, the leading performance nutrition platform, has also been acquired by Teamworks and currently integrates with Smartabase.

Deutsch stated, “This was a no-brainer for pro, college and Olympic teams and the National Governing Bodies we serve. Many of our clients use Teamworks today, so having both products together under one umbrella will help them simplify their tech stacks.” For Smartabase military and public safety clients, Deutsch added, “Our tactical users will benefit from additional investments in product development to meet their specific needs and have access to new tools to communicate with and support service members.”

Smartabase is one of several recent acquisitions by Teamworks in their strategy to become the Operating System for Sports™. “Teamworks digitises the athlete lifecycle by reducing fragmentation and integrating the best technology in the industry,” said Zach Maurides, founder and CEO of Teamworks. “Adding Smartabase as a Teamworks product is transformative to our company, allowing our customers the best tool in the human performance space and expanding our full product suite to more athletes and service members.”

About Smartabase

A global company founded in Brisbane, Australia in 2003 with international headquarters in Colorado and London, Smartabase is a global leader in using data to optimise human performance. As a performance and analytics platform, Smartabase is the source of truth for national sporting federations, Olympic committees, many of the world’s highest-profile sporting teams, military research and operational wings, and performing arts organisations. For more information, visit smartabase.com .

About Teamworks

Teamworks, the Operating System for Sports™, powers over 6,000 sports organisations worldwide, including collegiate athletic departments and teams across all major professional leagues. With U.S. offices in Durham, Birmingham, and Boston and employees in 25 states and eight countries, Teamworks’ software solutions drive the operations of the most recognisable sports properties in the world. For more information about Teamworks, visit www.teamworks.com/operating-system-for-sports .

