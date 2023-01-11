High Interest towards ESG Commitment in Malaysia Despite Low Adoption Rate – ESG Evolve 2022 Conference Findings

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ESG Evolve 2022 was a resounding success, attracting 300 delegates from top Malaysian and international companies and featuring more than 30 expert speakers. The event which was held from 6-8 December 2022 at EQ Kuala Lumpur, was organized by Kexxel Group, with the support from a range of ESG players in the region including MDEC, Kenanga Investors Berhad, AIA Malaysia, IOI Corporation Berhad, RHB Banking Group, SME Corp. Malaysia, Sunway University, Yinson, edotco Group, BMW Group, Cenviro, Petra Group, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, MSWG and SEEK to name a few.

“Education & conversation on ESG & sustainability needs to continue and a platform like this conference is important not just for sharing, but also for connecting stakeholders.” Said Norazzah Sulaiman, Group Chief Sustainability & Communications Officer at RHB Banking Group and CEO of RHB Foundation.

A “Sustainability Commitment Index” survey found that almost 75% of the companies in Malaysia are looking to enhance their commitment towards their ESG initiatives. These findings further reiterate the importance of awareness which suggests that there is much work to be done in order to promote and prioritize ESG within the business community in Malaysia.

Over the 3-day event, participants from Malaysia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore and Brunei had the opportunity to participate in a variety of panel sessions and workshops. The conference discussed the importance of integrating ESG practices into business strategy and operations with a focus on various aspects of ESG, including leadership, transparency, stakeholder engagement, implementation, net zero transition, technology, social sustainability, and the challenges faced by startups and SMEs. The key takeaway was businesses need to prioritise ESG in order to remain competitive and sustainable.

The conference featured various players across industries with two distinguished keynote speakers, Peter McAteer, author of “Sustainability is the New Advantage” and Datin Seri Sunita Rajakumar, Chairman of Climate Governance Malaysia. The third day included technical and engaging half-day workshops conducted by Peter McAteer, a leading author and thought leader in sustainability.

ESG Evolve 2022 event design provided ample engagement and included an AfterHours networking opportunity. One of the unique parts about the conference was the environmentally friendly materials used for decorations and the plantable name tags that could turn into beautiful plants after the conference – leaving no single use items behind.

The overall success of ESG Evolve 2022 wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors, speakers, moderators and participants. A special mention to our Digital ESG Sponsor (Benchmark ESG) and Media Partners (PR Newswire, Smart Investor and Disruptr MY) for being with us on this journey. We look forward to continuing the conversation and driving progress in the ESG landscape.

