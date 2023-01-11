AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

China Matters’ Features: How Guizhou’s Tourism Benefits from Its Local Cultures

PRNewswire January 12, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China Matters releases a talk show series on the development of southwest China’s Guizhou Province. The six-episode talk show, named The Talk with Guizhou, invites six guests from China and abroad to share their views on topics such as how Guizhou promotes rural revitalization, how local culture can give a boost to its tourism industry and how the province can build a better ecosystem.

In this episode, China Matters talks to David Bartosch, a distinguished research fellow at Beijing Normal University Zhuhai Campus. He shares with us his take on Wang Yangming’s Thought and how the ancient Chinese philosophy can facilitate Guizhou’s tourism development in modern age.

“When I visited Guizhou province in 2005, I got attentive on Wang Yangming and his thought,” says Bartosch, “and I started to become very interested in it.”

Wang Yangming (1472-1529), a Chinese Neo-Confucian philosopher, spoke out against the cruelty of a well-known courtier and was thus banished to remote Guizhou in the early 16th century. In his doctrine, all humans possess innate knowledge of good and evil and we must act upon our inborn conscience.

Bartosch believes that the Yangming culture can be a starting point to develop various forms of cultural industries and tourism. “By making people become more attentive towards nature and themselves, it can encourage personal self-cultivation and development,” he explains.

Guizhou, for Bartosch, is a blessed place with great traditions, diverse ethnic minority groups and numerous intangible cultural heritages.

“All of these complementary elements that make the life so livable in Guizhou province, they can be experienced on the spot,” he says.

Contact: Li Shengnan
Tel: 0086-13701304527
E-mail: [email protected]

Video – https://youtu.be/njeFC53MtM4

 

China Matters Logo

 

 

SOURCE China Matters

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.