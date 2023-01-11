AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CCTV+: China’s top disciplinary body adopts communique to promote full, rigorous Party self-governance

PRNewswire January 12, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Communist Party of China’s (CPC) top disciplinary body on Tuesday pledged in a communique that studying and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress will be the primary political task now and in the near future, and constantly promoting full, rigorous Party self-governance.

The communique was adopted at the second plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the CPC, which was held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the session and made an important speech.

The speech made by Xi at the session was studied, and it was agreed that it provided fundamental guidance for advancing the great new project of Party building in the new era and the disciplinary inspection and supervision work on China’s new journey in the new era, according to the communique, which called on all Party members to study and implement the spirit of Xi’s speech.

Discipline inspection and supervision organs must take the study and implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress as a primary political task at the current stage and in the years to come, and turn effective implementation of the guiding principles into a strong driving force to promote high-quality development of the disciplinary inspection and supervision work on the new journey of the new era.

An eight-point requirement was put forward by the session:

  • To focus on implementation of the strategic decisions of the 20th CPC National Congress to intensify political oversight;
  • To promote improvement of the systems and regulations for the Party’s self-reform;
  • To ensure that political inspections serve as a powerful tool;
  • To implement the central Party leadership’s eight-point decision on improving conduct with perseverance, tackle pointless formalities, bureaucratism, hedonism, and extravagance;
  • To make all-around efforts to tighten Party discipline;
  • To win the tough and protracted battle against corruption;
  • To advance reform of the discipline inspection and supervision system in an in-depth manner;
  • And to develop qualified human resources capable of shouldering responsibilities in discipline inspection and supervision on the new journey in the new era.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUSUK9dwD4s

 

SOURCE CCTV+

