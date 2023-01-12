AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
China National Silk Museum Opens New Fashion Exhibition in Hangzhou Reflecting on the Development of Chinese Fashion Design Over the Past 30 Years

PRNewswire January 13, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China National Silk Museum is presenting a new exhibition – “Fashion All Beings: Thirty Years of Chinese Fashion Design” – running from December 30, 2022 to February 19, 2023 in Hangzhou. It is jointly being curated by the museum alongside the China Fashion Designers Association and the College of Clothing of Zhejiang Sci-Tech University.

New Fashion Exhibition Opens at China National Silk Museum (PRNewsfoto/China National Silk Museum)

Exhibiting the works of the China International Young Fashion Designers Contest winner and emerging designers who have risen to the international fashion stage, fashion magazines and periodicals, and college fashion experts, the exhibition showcases changes that have taken place in and the development of Chinese fashion design over the last three decades.

Looking back on the development of modern Chinese fashion design, 1993 was a pivotal year. In May 1993, the first China International Clothing and Accessories Fair (CHIC) was held in Beijing, the first “Brother Cup” China International Young Fashion Designers Contest was successfully held, and the China Fashion Designers Association was also established that year. On the second day of the opening of the CHIC exhibition, the President at that time Jiang Zemin met with world-renowned fashion designers including Valentino, Gianfranco Ferré, and Pierre Cardin, which showed to the world China’s commitment to modern fashion design and the progress that had been made in the fashion industry in China at the time. Also, designers, entrepreneurs, education circles, and fashion media in China made their voices heard on the international scene for the first time, making 1993 a symbolic moment for the Chinese fashion industry.

Divided into four sections: “The Ambition of Young Designers” “Chinese Design on the International Stage” “The Vision of Fashion Media” and “The Light of Fashion Educational Dreams”, the exhibition shows not only the overall development of China’s contemporary fashion design, fashion media and fashion education, but also the changes in Chinese contemporary culture from a fashion perspective. Through 30 years of history, visitors to the exhibition can take a journey through the development of fashion design and education in China, and along the way, reflect on the influence of culture, design trends, technology, media and other factors on the development of the Chinese fashion industry.

SOURCE China National Silk Museum

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

